Industry News





In actor Gary Burghoff's new comic strip, no subject for conversation is off limits

 
 
ALBANY, Ga. - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- BearManor Media announces the release of Gary Burghoff's The Home created by Gary Burghoff, illustrated and co-written by Mark O'Neill.

Actor Gary Burghoff, best-known for his role as Corporal Walter Eugene "Radar" O'Reilly in MASH (1970), as well as the MASH television spinoff series (1972-1983), inks a new comic strip that reminds you of a newspaper daily comic . . . with a twist. The Home spins a story about a bunch of senior citizens as familiar as people you know, but they refuse to be institutionalized, and they decide to proclaim, retain, and maintain their independence by buying their own retirement home. Opposite as night and day, and often hilariously dysfunctional, no subject for conversation is off limits.

The black and white three- to four-panel comic strips are each self-contained, yet they link together to unfold a continuous tale that pokes fun at old-timer anxiety and humor.

64 pages

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in paperback.

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.

For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)

Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.

BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/

