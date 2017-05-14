News By Tag
Be our guest at INTERSECTION:HOSPITALITY in Atlanta,... and drive a Porsche!
AmericasMart Atlanta's inaugural hospitality speed-meeting event where the industry comes together for 3 exciting days at the AmericasMart campus in Atlanta.
INTERSECTION is a new exclusive invitation-only hosted event where top pre-qualified specifiers and buyers for hospitality projects have 1-on-1, 30-minute visits in vendor's showrooms, providing a unique opportunity to see an extensive presentation of each company's capabilities and products in a relaxed, fun, and uninterrupted setting.
The event will be topped off with a private after-hours tour of the award-winning HOK designed Porsche Experience facility and their brand new HOK designed Solis Hotel, with a ride in a brand new Porsche on their 1-1/2 mile test track prior a 5 course gourmet dinner.
Our business-casual INTERSECTION networking meals and mixers will also bring together fellow hospitality industry executives to share ideas and strengthen old & new connections.
The beautiful new upscale Indigo Hotel Atlanta designed by Portman Architects and Hirsch Bedner Assoc is the home away from home during the week. All transportation, overnight accommodations, meals, and special events are included for confirmed attendees to INTERSECTION:
View details at https://www.americasmart.com/
