Aspen Mind Body Wellness Delivers De-stressing to Community
"We couldn't have been happier to have had the opportunity to reach out and make a difference in the lives of some community members today," said Ms. Milne. "We appreciated the intimate group as the size allowed us to keep our discussions focused and interactive."
How's & Why's of Stress
The group interactively discussed the brain science behind stress, hormones, and how to regulate fluctuations, as well as to controll interpretations of events to affect behavioral wellness. Moreover, tips of activities in which one can partake, as a means to naturally keep stress levels at a minimum, such as exercise, music, and art, were discussed.
Aspen Mind Body Wellness Nonprofit
Aspen Mind Body Wellness Corp., Aspen MBW, is an Arizona-nonprofit, is dedicated to helping improve the balance of mind body wellness in the lives of community members. Aspen MBW Corp. helps you emotionally conquer mountains by achieving balanced mind, body wellness. For more information contact PR at www.AspenMindBody.com
PR @ Aspen Mind Body Wellness
***@aspenmindbody.com
