Aspen Mind Body Wellness Delivers De-stressing to Community

 
CHANDLER, Ariz. - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Aspen Mind Body Wellness Corp. (Aspen MBW), a nonprofit, today went on the road to evangelize how community members in Chandler, Arizona can de-stress with ease. The presentation was delivered by Founder and President, Krista M. Milne, to an intimate group of community attendees.

"We couldn't have been happier to have had the opportunity to reach out and make a difference in the lives of some community members today," said Ms. Milne. "We appreciated the intimate group as the size allowed us to keep our discussions focused and interactive." "Groups sizes, Milne added, "are more effective when discussions occur amongst 8 members of less. We look forward to continuing to make a difference in the mind/body wellness of the community one group at a time," Milne added.

How's & Why's of Stress

The group interactively discussed the brain science behind stress, hormones, and how to regulate fluctuations, as well as to controll interpretations of events to affect behavioral wellness. Moreover, tips of activities in which one can partake, as a means to naturally keep stress levels at a minimum, such as exercise, music, and art, were discussed.

Aspen Mind Body Wellness Nonprofit

Aspen Mind Body Wellness Corp., Aspen MBW, is an Arizona-nonprofit, is dedicated to helping improve the balance of mind body wellness in the lives of community members. Aspen MBW Corp. helps you emotionally conquer mountains by achieving balanced mind, body wellness. For more information contact PR at www.AspenMindBody.com

Contact
PR @ Aspen Mind Body Wellness
***@aspenmindbody.com
End
Source:Aspen Mind Body Wellness Corp, a nonprofit
Email:***@aspenmindbody.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Wellness
Industry:Health
Location:Chandler - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
