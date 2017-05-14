 
News By Tag
* Y Millz Fidgetpinner Autism
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bronx
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
20191817161514

Fidget Spinner Giveaway Autism Awareness Event by Y Millz

Y Millz young artist from the Bronx is giving back to the community during this sunday Afternoon event which goal is to bring more awareness to autism.
 
 
fidget_spinner_giveway_y_millz
fidget_spinner_giveway_y_millz
BRONX, N.Y. - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- This Sunday afternoon at St Mary's Park, 450 St Ann's Ave, Bronx, NY 10455 you have an opportinity to bring your kids to a free event which is sure to be a hit with the whole family.  The young  artist loves giving back to his community. This is not his first time and this is not his last.

Y Millz  born Norman Reyes 25, Bronx New York USA, is an inspired and prolific artist that hails from the hood right where Hip Hop originated. "It's all about my SkiSki fans participation and ultimate satisfaction."

His focus is to entertain audiences whatever the medium. He is down to earth when he is not in the studio makimg fresh uplifting music; ready for the dance floor. Y millz could recently be seen actin as Prince in the short movie The Gospel based on Alicia keys life story.

Y Millz,  will be giving away fidget spinners to kids who are in pre-k and middle school.

Parents and legal guardalns attendance is a must. There will be a Basketball game for adults 18+ from

The Event is  from 1 PM - 6 PM

Make sure you are there this is an event pleaser for everyone which will a higlight autism awareness. An event for to the community New York City BRONX

[PG13] We are all equal Fidget Spinners Giveway Don't judge Autism Awareness
https://youtu.be/YPp4J8cRoxM



Contact
Djamee
***@djamee.com
End
Source:
Email:***@djamee.com Email Verified
Tags:Y Millz Fidgetpinner Autism
Industry:Event
Location:Bronx - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Djamee Enterprise PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share