Fidget Spinner Giveaway Autism Awareness Event by Y Millz

Y Millz young artist from the Bronx is giving back to the community during this sunday Afternoon event which goal is to bring more awareness to autism.

-- This Sunday afternoon at St Mary's Park, 450 St Ann's Ave, Bronx, NY 10455 you have an opportinity to bring your kids to a free event which is sure to be a hit with the whole family. The young artist loves giving back to his community. This is not his first time and this is not his last.Y Millz born Norman Reyes 25, Bronx New York USA, is an inspired and prolific artist that hails from the hood right where Hip Hop originated. "It's all about my SkiSki fans participation and ultimate satisfaction."His focus is to entertain audiences whatever the medium. He is down to earth when he is not in the studio makimg fresh uplifting music; ready for the dance floor. Y millz could recently be seen actin as Prince in the short movie The Gospel based on Alicia keys life story.Y Millz, will be giving away fidget spinners to kids who are in pre-k and middle school.Parents and legal guardalns attendance is a must. There will be a Basketball game for adults 18+ fromThe Event is from 1 PM - 6 PMMake sure you are there this is an event pleaser for everyone which will a higlight autism awareness. An event for to the community New York City BRONX[PG13] We are all equal Fidget Spinners Giveway Don't judge Autism Awareness