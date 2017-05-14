News By Tag
Announcing the Launch of White Fawn Herbal Soaps New Retail Location at the Niagara Emporium
Lancaster, NY. Come celebrate the launch of White Fawn Herbal Soaps new retail location on Thursday, June 1, 2017, located in the Eastern Hills Mall at the Niagara Emporium Booth #311. 4545 Transit Rd. Williamsville NY, from 10 to 9 pm
"We are dedicated to providing top quality products to our customers. We have always used high quality all natural, organic and wild crafted ingredients. Now we have increased the choices you can make as an educated customer. Our line of soaps includes ORGANIC BARS made with Certified Organic Ingredients at a reasonable price." Nicole Zybczynski said. "These are exceptional quality bars that, when used, will bring a noticeable difference to your skin and bathing experience. Why not bring naturea little closer to your life?" Nicole Zybczynski Founder, Owner. www.whitefawnsoaps.com.
Founded in 2003, White Fawn Herbal Soaps was founded and is owned by Nicole Zybczynski who is a Certified Aromatherapist and Certified Health Coach producing handmade herbal unisex soaps, salves and lotions, and is a leader in her field. More information about White Fawn Herbal Soaps can be found at: www.whitefawnsoaps.com.
Nicole Zybczynski
