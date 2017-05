Announcing the Launch of White Fawn Herbal Soaps New Retail Location at the Niagara Emporium

Lancaster, NY. Come celebrate the launch of White Fawn Herbal Soaps new retail location on Thursday, June 1, 2017, located in the Eastern Hills Mall at the Niagara Emporium Booth #311. 4545 Transit Rd. Williamsville NY, from 10 to 9 pm

-- White Fawn Herbal Soaps humble beginnings began back in 2003 as a family owned and operated business. Since that time Nicole Zybczynski, owner of White Fawn Herbal Soaps became a Certified Aromatherapist and a Certified Health Coach featuring her online store, www.whitefawnsoaps.com;which, consists of pure herbal soaps, salves and lotions using organic herbs and essentials oils. The recipes for these soaps are all Ms. Zybczynski's original recipes. Synthetic fragrances and colorants are never used, making White Fawn Herbal Soaps the success that it is today. Thus, we now have Ms. Zybczynski's new retail location, with hopefully more future locations on the horizon, but not without prior fame and glory as Ms. Zybczynski's soaps were featured in the Rachel Ray Magazine, as well as providing guest room amenities for a multitude of hotels, bed and breakfasts and inn's across the country."We are dedicated to providing top quality products to our customers. We have always used high quality all natural, organic and wild crafted ingredients. Now we have increased the choices you can make as an educated customer. Our line of soaps includes ORGANIC BARS made with Certified Organic Ingredients at a reasonable price." Nicole Zybczynski said. "These are exceptional quality bars that, when used, will bring a noticeable difference to your skin and bathing experience. Why not bring naturea little closer to your life?" Nicole Zybczynski Founder, Owner. www.whitefawnsoaps.com Founded in 2003, White Fawn Herbal Soaps was founded and is owned by Nicole Zybczynski who is a Certified Aromatherapist and Certified Health Coach producing handmade herbal unisex soaps, salves and lotions, and is a leader in her field. More information about White Fawn Herbal Soaps can be found at: www.whitefawnsoaps.com.