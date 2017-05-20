News By Tag
Lake Elsinore Homes For Sale- Lake Elsinore, CA Real Estate
Find all Lake Elsinore Homes For Sale Here. Single Family, Townhome, Condo, Single Story, Two Story, Pool homes etc. Connect with local expert to help you buy or sell your home in Lake Elsinore, CA.
Lake Elsinore, CA is known for its numerous beautiful scenery, Mountains, Lake, historical grounds, Sky Diving, Diamond Baseball Stadium, Grand Prix, urban living and natural surroundings that make it a perfect place to live. Whether you are looking for a contemporary home, a condo or any other type of house for sale; you can find it in Lake Elsinore, CA.
Lake Elsinore is a city in western Riverside County, CA. Established as a city in 1888, it is on the shore of Lake Elsinore, a natural freshwater lake about 3,000 acres (1,200 ha) in size. The city has grown from a small resort town in the late 19th century and early 20th century to a population of 51,821 at the 2010 census.
ELSINORE GRAND PRIX
Place to have FAMILY FUN!
If you like to have FUN then you will defiantly love the Elsinore Grand Prix. The Lake Elsinore Grand Prix is a dirt-bike race that takes place in and around the Lake Elsinore city. The annual race is typically held in mid-November. The attractiveness of the event hit its peak in the late 1960's and early 1970's, drawing the likes of dirt-bike greats such as Malcolm Smith and Steve McQueen, to name a few. The race has always been set as an "open" format, meaning anyone can ride; usually only about 200 or so take this event seriously, whereas the rest use it as an opportunity to have fun. In 1971, the documentary movie On Any Sunday by Bruce Brown included scenes from the grand prix.
In the mid-1970s the Elsinore Grand Prix hit a snag, none of the big riders were participating, and the event was drawing the wrong crowd, mostly violent motorcycle gangs. The race was cancelled indefinitely soon afterwards. In 1996, several dirt-bike riders, with a hint of nostalgia, decided to lobby the city of Lake Elsinore to revive the Grand Prix. Promising that the violent motorcycle gang crowd drawn to the Grand Prix in the 1970s had gone and that dirt-bike motorcycle riding was more of a family event, the city allowed the event to resume on a provisional basis.
In 1973, Honda named its CR250M Elsinore—the first motorcycle designed by Honda for the dirt rather than a modified street bike—after the Elsinore GP race venue.
