News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Home For Sale in Canyon Hills, Lake Elsinore, CA | Local Realtor & Agents
Find all your Active Canyon Hills community homes for sale here and see the list of open houses, single story homes, pool homes, condo/townhomes here.
Welcome to Canyon Hills community! Here you will find all Just Listed Canyon Hills Homes for sale and learn little bit more about what this lovely community has to offer. Homes for sale in Canyon Hills are in high demand, including new construction homes and existing standard sale homes. Canyon Hills is a fastest growing master planned community located in the city of Lake Elsinore, CA west of Canyon Lake and borders city of Menifee, CA. Canyon Hills is great place to raise your family, great schools, three community pools, two parks, one park is sports park with fun for all ages with water splash pad for kids and nice size dog park. This exciting award-winning community offers convenient shopping center at the Canyon Hills Marketplace. Canyon Hills community is growing with brand new homes opportunities from Pardee Homes, a selection of new homes are available priced from the mid $300,000s to low $400,000s, keeping 1st time home buyers to move up buyers in mind. Single family home size starts from 1,200+ sqft to 4,000+ sqft. Here you will find mix of single family two story homes, single story homes and Brookview Terrace condo/townhomes.
If you love to go on Vacations or travel a lot for work to different States, then you may want to know how far is the nearest Airport from Canyon Hills Community. The closest local airport we have is about 43 miles from Canyon Hills and it's located in city of Ontario, CA called LA/Ontario International Airport. If you travel overseas then Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is about 80 miles North from us, also San Diego International Airport is 78 miles South from us.
For those who love to shop till you drop fans, we have a Outlet in our city called Lake Elsinore Outlets located only 8 miles North off of the 15 fwy or you can shop at the Promenade Mall located in city of Temecula, only 17 miles South off of 15 fwy. Temecula also offers great wineries and hot air balloon rides. For our daredevils sports fans you can go have fun Skydiving, which is only 5 miles away at Lake Elsinore SkyDive. During our warm summer months go have fun at the Lake with your speed boat or Jet ski.
Click here for all homes for sale in Canyon Hills, Lake ELsinore, CA 92532- http://legacyhomesrealty.com/
http://LegacyHomesRealty.com
https://youtu.be/
Contact
Raj Sharma
raj@legacyhomesrealty.com
raj@legacyhomesrealty.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 20, 2017