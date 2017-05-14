News By Tag
DWI Chemical Test Refusal Hearing Won for Firm's Client
Client Avoids One Year License Revocation After Hearing Held at 2 Washington Street, New York, NY
The law firm's client was charged with driving while intoxicated and was also alleged to have refused a chemical test for the presence of alcohol in her system. Under the law, New York drivers have consented to a chemical test by virtue of the operation of a vehicle within the State of New York pursuant to VTL §1194(2)(a)
In the case of the firm's client, the client was asked questions by both the judge and her attorney. The client denied certain written allegations made by the police officer and the Administrative Law Judge held that the client's testimony was credible. The judge therefore held that the officer's allegation that she had refused to submit to a chemical test was not established and the client avoided a one year license revocation.
Michael Redenburg represented the client and regularly represents individuals throughout the City of New York charged with criminal offenses.
Mr. Redenburg maintains an office at 32 Broadway, Suite 811, New York, NY 10004.
