Netflix Speed Watching - Nope Has Nothing to Do with Megabits

Looking to recapture some of your TV watching time? Read this...
 
NEW YORK - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Okay, I will admit it, I'm a bit impatient!

(And if you are like me you have already clicked on the link at the bottom of this article).

Yeah, Netflix is awesome, even if the shows and movies are a bit 'dated'.

But for the low price I am certainly not going to complain!

Did the math once and if I used Netflix to watch the DVDs I bought (before Netflix was in business) I could have watched unlimited shows for 10 years!

This kinda brings me to my point.

I spend a LOT of time on the computer. And because of this I have a dual monitor setup. While I am working on one monitor Netflix is usually playing on the other. (Most times in subtitle mode if I need to focus on what I am doing).

In case you haven't discovered this yet dragging the slider from left to right will give you a 'preview' of what is happening next in the show you're watching. (Life fast forwarding with a VCR remote).

I call it "Netflix Speed Watching!"

This is very useful if you are re-watching a movie that you haven't seen in a while and just want to get to the best parts.

Or...

If the movie is a foreign film that you may not be into yet.

This will save you many hours of viewing time.

If reminds me of that line from the 1989 "When Harry Met Sally" movie where Billy Crystal (Harry) admits to Meg Ryan (Sally) that he reads the ending of a book first in case something happens to him!

Click on the link below if you want to learn how to save hundreds of hours with traditional methods of marketing online.


http://my7daybiz.com/100-Day-Digital.htm

Page Updated Last on: May 20, 2017
