Amirakal Marketing "Power" Move: signs actor Tomike Ogugua

Macedon character returns to Season 4 of Starz' epic hit series
 
 
Tomike Ogugua
Tomike Ogugua
 
NEW YORK - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Amirakal Marketing has signed actor Tomike Ogugua to its roster of celebrity clients. Tomike Ogugua is a Nigerian American actor based in New York City. Born and raised in Durham, NC, he has an extensive theatre background and acting career that spans years from the North Carolina A&T theatre to Chicago where he cut his professional acting teeth with Chicago Off Loop companies Pegasus Players and Congo Square. Also appearing at Chicago Dramatists, he eventually moved on to the NYC theatre scene appearing Off Broadway with the National Black Theatre, the historic Negro Ensemble Company and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

After nearly a decade of grinding through the New York film scene, Ogugua landed a role as U.S. Marshall Macedon in Season 2 of Starz' hit series "Power" starring Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora. The artist's growing presence in Award Winning indie films, such as "Samaria", which took home the Audience Award at the 2016 Urbanworld Film Festival, has had the versatile actor on a hot streak.

Ogugua currently has upcoming projects on the Cannes and festival circuit. The Antione Allen directed "Driving Force", his latest, was recently screened in Cannes, France, at the Pan African Film Festival, and is a 2017 Roxbury International Film Festival selection. Ogugua also recently wrapped short "Ibrahim" helmed by Terron Jones, which will soon find its way into the festival circuit. His first ever film appearance was a powerful one in Russel Constanzo's "The Tested". The film went on to win the ABFF Grand Jury Prize.

You might have caught him on your favorite cable network de jour re-enactments such as "Scorned: Love Kills", "Frenemies", "Over My Dead Body" or "Redrum" which have aired on Investigation Discovery, CNN and Lifetime Movie Network. In addition, he has had some visibility fighting in the street on the CBS juggernaut "Blue Bloods."

After a season away, Ogugua's character Macedon makes a comeback in Season 4's premiere of the highly rated crime drama and ratings machine "Power" from creator Courtney Kemp Agboh and Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. This season shows Macedon opposite an incarcerated James St. Patrick, wrongly accused of murder in the fight of his life trying to clear his name – and his reputation as drug dealer, Ghost. "I'm looking forward to what this season holds in store," stated Ogugua.

Amirakal Marketing will be handling media and public relations for Tomike Ogugua and helping him to promote his current and upcoming events. To connect with Tomike, follow him on Instagram at @tomikeogugua and Twitter at @TomikeLee. For media and press inquiries for Tomike Ogugua, contact Amirakal Marketing at pr@amirakalmarketing.com or call 866-441-3583.

About Amirakal Marketing:

Amirakal Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding firm founded in the Metro Atlanta area, now based in Central New Jersey. The company handles all areas of marketing for their clients including promotional products, customized apparel, print marketing, media and public relations. Their clients include small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, public school systems and local churches, civic and non-profit organizations, professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities across the country. For more information on marketing and PR services, contact them at 866-441-3583, connect with them on social media or email pr@amirakalmarketing.com.

Amirakal Marketing
866-441-3583
pr@amirakalmarketing.com
