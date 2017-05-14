News By Tag
A New Three Ring Circus Is Coming To Town
TENTPOLE Honors the Legacy of Ringling Bros.and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
From its early beginnings through its modern leadership under The Feld Family, The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus remains the gold-standard "tentpole event" of its era, having thrilled audiences around the world for 146 years.
As The Greatest Show on Earth rolls up the canvas for the final time, it leaves an unrivaled legacy of innovation in the art and science of convening people. From disruptive advertising and audience generation techniques to P.T. Barnum's carnival-barking monetization strategies (trade show floor, anyone?), this legendary event has left an indelible mark across the entire live event industry.
Today TENTPOLE raises a glass to honor the success and impact of this industry innovator.
One year from today TENTPOLE will introduce a new paradigm that will revolutionize the live event industry, driving better business outcomes, faster, for all industry stakeholders.
To learn more, or to join us on our journey, please visit tentpole.events.
About TENTPOLE
TENTPOLE is an open, diverse community of live event industry professionals who share a core set of values and the common objective of driving transformation across the live event industry.
A new three-ring circus is coming to town. Our journey is underway.
Contact
TENTPOLE
Todd Rosholt
***@tentpole.events
End
