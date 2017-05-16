Country(s)
Yerra Solutions Launches its IP Magic Triangle Solution at INTA Annual Meeting in Barcelona
Unique solution delivers the ability to automatically link and data mine information from IP, Legal and the Business to maximize value attained from IP assets
Traditionally, collating the data and information needed to fully maximize the value of IP and minimize risk to the business around IP has been a highly manual process. Merging product information with IP rights details and contract terms has always been a time-consuming and costly special project. Yerra is offering an option to automate establishing, managing and maintaining this model.
"This innovative product is uniquely placed in the industry to truly ensure maximum value from the portfolio and business transparency. Applicable to all industry sectors, connecting this data and establishing the linkages from a product perspective is invaluable. I'm excited about another innovative product and solution developed by the highly skilled team here at Yerra," notes Nadine Stuttle, Managing Director, Switzerland and senior IP expert at Yerra Solutions.
Some of the advantages offered by the Yerra IP Magic Triangle Solution:
- Actively manage contractual expiries and renewals in line with IP asset management timelines whilst also reducing risk
- Access to in-depth reporting capabilities against the portfolio to ensure maximum value
- Ability to view loss of exclusivity and patent expiry per product, and levels of product syntax
- Ability to link IP and contractual aspects to all levels of the defined product syntax
- Significantly reduces cost and time spent in establishing linkages, as opposed to manually establishing
You can learn more about this solution at the INTA Annual Meeting in Booth F28.
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
Contact
Josie Johnson
***@yerrasolutions.com
