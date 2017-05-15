News By Tag
Toastmasters are empowering youth to become more effective communicators and leaders
The 2nd Youth Inspirational Speech & Evaluation Contests from Gavel Clubs a Success.
Three groups of six students each competed for first, second and third place awards; two groups participated in a "Inspirational Speech Contest" for Grades 5-8 and Grades 9-12 categories, and one group competed in a "Speech Evaluation Contest".
Ryan Belluz, Counsellor for the Brampton Gavel Club, Amparo Cifuentes, Founder & Counsellor for for the Junior Masters Gavel Club at Loblaw and Karina Peterson, Contest Organizer and Coordinator for the Junior Masters Gavel Club, said the students did a great job showcasing the public speaking and critical thinking skills they are developing in their clubs, where members follow the Toastmasters International educational program.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for the kids to continue building their confidence and speak about topics they are passionate about," Mrs. Peterson said.
The event also featured keynote speaker Kwesi Millington, Winner of Toastmasters District 86 Evaluation Contest (2017) and Certified World Class Speaking Coach, and counted with the support of many dignitaries and volunteers from the District.
Youth Gavel clubs provide the Toastmasters experience to students under 18. Meetings are typically held weekly, and the clubs operate in the same way adult Toastmasters clubs do. Members follow similar Toastmasters club protocols, use club officer titles and education manuals, but members are called "Gaveliers". Participants increase their self-confidence as they become better speakers and leaders.
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts representing the heartland of Ontario comprising of over 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east – and all communities in between – except Toronto. To learn more about District 86, please visit the District 86 Toastmasters Website (http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016-2017
***@toastmasters86.org
