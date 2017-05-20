 
CSTAR INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH DAY! Cosmetic Surgery Travel and Recovery

 
 
YONKERS, N.Y. - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- After months of hard work and dedication, we are delighted to officially announce the launch of our brand-new website, CSTAR International! The new site launch is available for your perusal at www.cstarinternational.com (http://cstarinternational.com/).

CSTAR International is an innovative platform that aims to provide patrons with easy access to all spheres related to cosmetic surgery and tourism. The interactive website comprises listings of reputable and board-certified Cosmetic Surgeons/Surgery Centers; Accredited All-Inclusive Facilities; outstanding Recovery Centers; and Coordinators (medical tourism facilitators) located in Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Thailand.

The blog (http://cstarinternational.com/blog/) section of our site features helpful information relating to all aspects of cosmetic surgery such as cutting-edge articles, newsletters, company announcements, and clients' success stories/reviews.

The newly integrated social media buttons are designed to foster improved communication with our audience. Please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and help to spread the word by sharing with your friends and loved ones.

Special thanks to our amazing team who have donated their time and energy to make CSTAR International a reality.

For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please E-mail us at info@cstarinternational.com.

About CSTAR International
We are a team of expert researchers and developers providing our users with access to reputable, Board Certified, outstanding cosmetic surgeons located in the following main regions: Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Thailand. Our mission is to be the #1 cosmetic surgery information blog connecting providers and patients all over the world.

