CSTAR INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH DAY! Cosmetic Surgery Travel and Recovery
CSTAR International is an innovative platform that aims to provide patrons with easy access to all spheres related to cosmetic surgery and tourism. The interactive website comprises listings of reputable and board-certified Cosmetic Surgeons/Surgery Centers; Accredited All-Inclusive Facilities; outstanding Recovery Centers; and Coordinators (medical tourism facilitators)
The blog (http://cstarinternational.com/
The newly integrated social media buttons are designed to foster improved communication with our audience.
Special thanks to our amazing team who have donated their time and energy to make CSTAR International a reality.
For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please E-mail us at info@cstarinternational.com.
About CSTAR International
We are a team of expert researchers and developers providing our users with access to reputable, Board Certified, outstanding cosmetic surgeons located in the following main regions: Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Thailand. Our mission is to be the #1 cosmetic surgery information blog connecting providers and patients all over the world.
Minelsa Del Rosario
***@cstarinternational.com
