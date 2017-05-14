 
News By Tag
* Religion
* Tolerance
* Muslim
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cresskill
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
20191817161514


Cresskill NJ Church to Host Community Candlelight Vigil for Tolerance

Community Candlelight Evening Starts With a Panel Discussion of Local Faith Leaders Explaining and Answering Questions About Their Religions' Beliefs, Followed With a Celebration of Tolerance and Unity
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Religion
Tolerance
Muslim

Industry:
Religion

Location:
Cresskill - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

CRESSKILL, N.J. - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- A community event to increase tolerance of all faiths by eliminating misperceptions is being hosted by Cresskill Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. The Community Candlelight Vigil for Religious Tolerance begins at 7pm on Tuesday, June 6th at 85 Union Avenue, Cresskill. All members of the community are invited to learn firsthand about five of the most common religions practiced in the North Jersey area (and throughout the world), then celebrate tolerance and peace together in a candlelight ceremony.

The panel of faith leaders includes Rabbi David-Seth-Kirshner (Temple Emmanuel, Closter), Iman Shaykh Moutaz Charaf (The El-Zahra Islamic Center, Midland Park), Bhai Surjeet Singh Ji  (Glen Rock Gurudwara), Reverend Dr. David C. Bocock (Cresskill Congregational Church, United Church of Christ) and a Catholic priest, to be announced.

These religious experts, from local Sikh, Muslim, Jewish, Protestant and Catholic congregations, will provide overviews of the differences, similarities and common misconceptions of their beliefs. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

A candlelight ceremony for peace and religious tolerance closes the event. The panel discussion will be held inside the church. The ceremony will be held outdoors, weather permitting.

Cresskill Congregational Church http://www.cresskillucc.org is an Open and Affirming Community of the United Church of Christ. Among their many outreach activities, church members host the Interfaith Refugee Welcome Program. Working with Church World Service and other area houses of worship, the group welcomes and furnishes the first American homesteads of refugee families, regardless of faith. To participate or support in the refugee resettlement effort, please text or call 201-778-0078.

Contact
Carole Lotito
Bright Sides Marketing
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Cresskill Congregational Church, UCC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bright Sides Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share