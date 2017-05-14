News By Tag
Cresskill NJ Church to Host Community Candlelight Vigil for Tolerance
Community Candlelight Evening Starts With a Panel Discussion of Local Faith Leaders Explaining and Answering Questions About Their Religions' Beliefs, Followed With a Celebration of Tolerance and Unity
The panel of faith leaders includes Rabbi David-Seth-Kirshner (Temple Emmanuel, Closter), Iman Shaykh Moutaz Charaf (The El-Zahra Islamic Center, Midland Park), Bhai Surjeet Singh Ji (Glen Rock Gurudwara), Reverend Dr. David C. Bocock (Cresskill Congregational Church, United Church of Christ) and a Catholic priest, to be announced.
These religious experts, from local Sikh, Muslim, Jewish, Protestant and Catholic congregations, will provide overviews of the differences, similarities and common misconceptions of their beliefs. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-
A candlelight ceremony for peace and religious tolerance closes the event. The panel discussion will be held inside the church. The ceremony will be held outdoors, weather permitting.
Cresskill Congregational Church http://www.cresskillucc.org is an Open and Affirming Community of the United Church of Christ. Among their many outreach activities, church members host the Interfaith Refugee Welcome Program. Working with Church World Service and other area houses of worship, the group welcomes and furnishes the first American homesteads of refugee families, regardless of faith. To participate or support in the refugee resettlement effort, please text or call 201-778-0078.
