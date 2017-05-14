News By Tag
Understand the Pros & Cons of a Long-Term Auto Loan: Don't Count Your Chickens Before they Hatch
It is never a good idea to rush into things, especially when considering a long-term auto loan. Obtaining a long-term auto loan has its own pros and cons. While the pros include reduced monthly payments and the opportunity to repair your damaged...
Pros of a Long-term Auto Loan
• Reduced Monthly Payments
As compared to a short-term loan, a long-term auto loan has smaller monthly payments. The total amount of the auto loan is spread over a longer time frame, thereby, significantly reducing the monthly payments. Due to a small monthly payment, you can afford to buy an upgraded version of the car as it is less burdensome to repay the loan.
• Repair Damaged Credit
A long-term auto loan is extended to individuals with bad credit. If you make consistent payments throughout your term, you stand a chance to repair your damaged credit score. Additionally, the likelihood of obtaining refinancing for a long-term auto loan is higher than a short-term auto loan.
Cons of a Long-term Auto Loan
• High Interest Rates
While the monthly payments are low, the interest rates on the long-term auto loans are high. A longer term period means increased number of payments with high interest rates. Therefore, you will not only be paying interest rates for a long time, but it will also be higher than other auto loan options.
• Lower Resale Value
The depreciating rate of a car ranges between 15% and 20%. By the time you are done repaying a loan, the resale value of your car is likely to drop. As a car is a depreciating asset, the amount you receive after reselling it will be lower than its purchasing price. Therefore, a potential risk of upside down is always associated with a long-term auto loan.
So, when does it make Sense to choose a Long-term Auto Loan?
If you suffer from bad credit, chances are the dealer will offer you a loan which contains a long-term. Generally, individuals with a damaged credit score can obtain it easily as it requires less credit checks. Also, if you cannot afford expensive monthly payments, a long-term auto loan will help you to afford the car you wish to purchase.
A decision taken in a hurry is a decision low on evaluation. A bad credit score may limit your probability of getting an auto loan. However, a long-term auto loan can be a means to reach one step closer to purchasing your dream car. Understand the pros and cons before you decide on choosing a long-term auto loan.
