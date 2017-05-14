Notion Press Presents 'Surrogacy - A Dream Come True': Giving Everyone the Joy of Parenthood!

Contact

-- 'Surrogacy' by Dr. Sandeep Mane is the ultimate guide to infertility and solutions that acknowledges and defies the taboo of surrogacy. It breaks down the concepts in terms for everyone to understand for anyone that wants to follow or even just be aware of the process.Infertility is a growing problem and will reach mammoth proportions by 2021. The couples suffer through the treatment. At the same time, they are harassed by our society for which infertility is a stigma. Some couples go through years of treatment, including simple treatment such as IUI or even advanced treatment such as IVF(Test-Tube baby). In the majority of cases, their treatment becomes successful and their agony ends. But in some cases, their suffering continues. These unfortunate couples deserve utmost help, because almost all of them become emotionally, physically and financially helpless. They stay together in spite of the pressures on them. If they do not succeed, they have only four choices- stay childless, surrogacy, adopt or remarry. Surrogacy becomes the light at the end of a very long dark tunnel.Dr. Sandeep Mane obtained Specialist training and qualifications in the UK for 12 years. The nomination to be "The Best Professional Of the Year" in the UK was the peak of his career in the UK. He surprised everyone by resigning in the UK on the day he was awarded the Certificate of Completion of Specialist Training (CCST). He was determined to return to India to offer his services to his country. He set up The Origin International Fertility Centre in Thane and offered his skills in the field of endoscopic surgery and infertility. Soon, his work got widespread recognition and he feels proud that the schoolboy of Thane has become the Lokmat "Icon of Thane".He believes India has numerous opportunities ahead, but we need to be able to grab them with both hands. Surrogacy is one such opportunity to relieve the immense suffering of the infertile couples and the surrogate mothers and help the nation in the process. He has delivered over 100 babies with the help of Surrogacy. He has closely experienced the immense pain and suffering of these couples. He feels very sorry for the way society reacts to the people suffering from infertility. He wants to create social awareness about this condition. He pleads to the government to regulate this treatment and not to impose a ban.India needs to raise good citizens, good families, and a good society. This will help social issues such as cleanliness, law and order, crime and injustice to women. According to him, special efforts must be made to influence children so that we can create good future generations. He is about to start Origin Foundation to work in this direction.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.