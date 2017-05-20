News By Tag
Thriveni Apparels and Textiles Private Limited (TATPL) enters into a MoU with the Gov of Jharkhand
Thriveni Apparels and Textiles Private Limited (TATPL) a subsidiary of Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited, one of the largest Mine Developer Operator in India has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Government of Jharkhand
The project is likely to benefit 17 villages of Chepakalan, Sandikalan and Sindiwari panchayats of Barkagaon block. The project aims to give employment to 1000 people especially women. The project is driven not by profit motif but to develop the people of the area inclusively. socially and economically.
Thriveni Sainik Mining Private Limited (TSMPL), a joint venture between Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited, is the Mine Developer Operator for NTPC and has commenced mine development and operation of Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Block (Western Pit) in Barkagaon, Hazaribag since March, 2016. This novel venture, in association with TSMPL will develop skill in garment and footwear making among the women folks making them employable in Thriveni Apparels and Textiles Pvt Ltd.
http://www.thriveni.com
