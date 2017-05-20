 
May 2017
Thriveni Apparels and Textiles Private Limited (TATPL) enters into a MoU with the Gov of Jharkhand

Thriveni Apparels and Textiles Private Limited (TATPL) a subsidiary of Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited, one of the largest Mine Developer Operator in India has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Government of Jharkhand
 
 
RANCHI, India - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Groundbreaking Ceremony of the factory was felicitated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Raghubar Das in Hotwar, Ranchi on 18th May, 2017. The main objective of the undertaking is to create employment opportunity especially to women folk of project affected area, by the way of establishing self-sustaining industry. The government of Jharkand has accepted the proposal for land allocation for setting up the textile plant/unit. Many thanks to the government of Jharkhand for their extended support in facilitating this initiative. The state of Jharkhand being one of the most progressive & business friendly destinations in the country, Thriveni Earthmovers (TEMPL) is sure that it would be a long term & sustainable relationship with more business avenues in the future. Once again congratulations to the State of Jharkhand for being the preferred State for investments opportunities & encouraging and attracting investors.

The project is likely to benefit 17 villages of Chepakalan, Sandikalan and Sindiwari panchayats of Barkagaon block. The project aims to give employment to 1000 people especially women. The project is driven not by profit motif but to develop the people of the area inclusively. socially and economically.

Thriveni Sainik Mining Private Limited (TSMPL), a joint venture between Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited, is the Mine Developer Operator for NTPC and has commenced mine development and operation of Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Block (Western Pit) in Barkagaon, Hazaribag since March, 2016. This novel venture, in association with TSMPL will develop skill in garment and footwear making among the women folks making them employable in Thriveni Apparels and Textiles Pvt Ltd.


Page Updated Last on: May 20, 2017
