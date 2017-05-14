CanisHub helping e-commerce and publishers to boost conversions and reduce bounce rates

CanisHub helping e-commerce and publishers to boost conversion rate and reduce bounce rates with the help of machine learning automation in personalized recommendations

-- CanisHub's automated marketing system for ecommerce and publishers analyses user behaviour and interest to tailor the experience they have with the aim to encourage them to spend more or read more and thus helping the businesses to compete better in ecommerce or publisher networks.The product was launched in October 2016, and the startup has more than has successfully completed the POCs with 2 e-commerce companies in India. Currently, CanisHub offers 30-60 days free trial which allows businesses to use all their services before they sign up the contract.Every customer is unique and thus tracking click-stream data of each customer is utmost important in determining how to personalize the experience. CanisHub tracks thousands of data points to come up with a personalized experience for each and every customer. It uses big data and machine learning technologies to handle the scale and effectiveness in order to generate higher conversions.Personalization solution includes: Onsite Recommendations, Smart Search, Personalized Emails, and Score Based Coupons.The solution helps to increase every customer's lifetime value, average order size and numbers of conversions by personalizing the entire conversions funnel in real-time.