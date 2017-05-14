 
News By Tag
* Lighting Project
* Lighting Solution
* Lighting concept
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Al Quoz
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
20191817161514

Lumibright supplies varied Lighting at Sharjah Urban Planning Council Office, Sharjah

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lighting Project
* Lighting Solution
* Lighting concept

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Al Quoz - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
* Projects

AL QUOZ, UAE - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- For a natural day light effect, a modish set of Luminaries comprising an assortment of Lumibright Spotlights, Track Lights, Panel Lights, Surface Profiles and Cove Lighting Corner Profiles were installed for ample illumination in the Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC) New Government Office at Al Hind Towers, Sharjah.

Chief Executive Officer Althaf Ali Comments "Lighting is the an integral  part of office physical environment for employees, customers and guests as maximum 8-9 hours are spent in office per day. Appropriate lighting with sufficient amount of light, proper distribution and diffusion and absence of glare is conducive to proficient working and high morale, reduction of eyestrain, operational errors and accident rates."

General Manager Mohammad Danish comments "At SUPC each of the layouts from reception desk, meeting room, employee cabinets, and entry ways to restroom received individualized light design fittings for sufficing their utility criteria to increase functionality and provide overall comfort. Cove lighting sufficed the need for explicitly lighting the corners of the room. Lighting was ensured to be visually stimulating yet aesthetically pleasing to provide a pleasant experience for visitors, customers, guests and employees."

The entire project was coordinated by LWS Lighting Solutions, Project Department of LED World. Project Manager Shanil Basheer and Technical Manager Fazil K were closely involved from the design phase to installation at the site.

LED lighting is steadfastly gaining popularity among more and more businesses -- for offices, warehouses, manufacturing spaces, retail stores and much more. It is time all business switch to greener efficient energy-saving lighting systems.

For more details log onto www.lumibright.co.uk

Media Contact
Lumibright Ltd.
Alvina Clara
97143383448
sales@lumibright.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@lumibright.co.uk
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lumibright News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share