Lumibright supplies varied Lighting at Sharjah Urban Planning Council Office, Sharjah
Chief Executive Officer Althaf Ali Comments "Lighting is the an integral part of office physical environment for employees, customers and guests as maximum 8-9 hours are spent in office per day. Appropriate lighting with sufficient amount of light, proper distribution and diffusion and absence of glare is conducive to proficient working and high morale, reduction of eyestrain, operational errors and accident rates."
General Manager Mohammad Danish comments "At SUPC each of the layouts from reception desk, meeting room, employee cabinets, and entry ways to restroom received individualized light design fittings for sufficing their utility criteria to increase functionality and provide overall comfort. Cove lighting sufficed the need for explicitly lighting the corners of the room. Lighting was ensured to be visually stimulating yet aesthetically pleasing to provide a pleasant experience for visitors, customers, guests and employees."
The entire project was coordinated by LWS Lighting Solutions, Project Department of LED World. Project Manager Shanil Basheer and Technical Manager Fazil K were closely involved from the design phase to installation at the site.
LED lighting is steadfastly gaining popularity among more and more businesses -- for offices, warehouses, manufacturing spaces, retail stores and much more. It is time all business switch to greener efficient energy-saving lighting systems.
