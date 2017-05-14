News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Features of Gaur City Center for Noida Extension
The shops in the gaur city are constructed to the people who are like to start the new business. In the city, shopping mall is the biggest destination to buy anything your needs at same place.
The Gaursons group have different professional to offer the real estate with the high quality and deliver the spaces of the property on time. You can buy shops with the gaur city without any doubts. They are working with more years in this field, now planned to create milestone of their commercial projects. Gaursons is the best real estate dealers to get property within your budget. Gaur City Center offer world class feature for the retail shops and best destination to start the business in present lifestyle. Developers in the group are use advanced technology and build the constructions with the sophisticated features. Some of the features are office space, furnished studio, three BHK apartments, and more. You would have ever seen this type of service at other commercial projects. The price of the shop is less than the other commercial, offer lots of space to your business.
For more information, visit
http://www.gaur.net.in/
09582279644
Contact
09582279644
***@glorice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse