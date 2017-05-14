 
Rangmanch: A wedding runway show by Samyakk

The popular ethnic wear brand "Samyakk" located in the city of Bangalore recently showcased its breathtaking wedding collection through a fashion show and once more it was a blazing success.
 
 
Rangmanch - Wedding Runway Fashion Show by Samyakk
Rangmanch - Wedding Runway Fashion Show by Samyakk
 
BANGALORE, India - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- "Samyakk" the leading ready to wear fashion brand for men's and women's ethnic wear exhibited its gorgeous range of wedding ensemble in the "Fashion Designer's Week" 1st edition fashion show. The event was presented by the well known Bangalore's acting & modeling institute "Highblu" and it was organized at the chancery pavilion hotel of the city. The show took place as a grand event for two days i.e. 13th and 14th may, 2017 and "Samyakk" presented its collection on 13th i.e. Saturday.

The theme of the show was called "Rangmanch" featuring the stunning wedding collection. The brand showed up exotic designs through overall 35 garments (by source) in the entire 30mins show and the program was excellently hosted by the well-known speaker of south India Mr. Anand Maheshwaran. The approximations of seven participants (by source) were seemed to showcase their collection on the single day of the fashion show. The popular Bangalore models Priyanka Diwan and Niaz Khan were seen walking the runway along with the top model Jackie Besterwitch who gracefully carried the showstopper garment of Samyakk.

Samyakk presented an image of pure traditional Indian essence in their garments. The sequence of the outfits included dazzling bridal voluminous lehenga choli and some styles were seen with a long jacket and pretty dupatta drape variations also lovely choli designs, gorgeous high- end designer sarees and striking contemporary indo western gowns. The men's wear collection included modish jodhpuri suits, kurta Churidar teaming with interesting modi jacket, majestic designer sherwani accessorized with smart shawls and safa. The entire range reflected captivating and colorful schemes from subtle pastels of pinks, green, beige, cream & peach to vibrant mango yellows & dual shades creating a beautiful ombre effect, also the deep royal hue of emerald greens, maroons, and plum purples. The finest craftsmanship of traditional Indian handwork was adorning beautifully the whole line. The imperial showstopper garment of bridal lehenga choli in stunning deep maroon & gold hue made a sensational final appearance at the show.

https://www.samyakk.com/lehenga/bridal-lehenga

Please find the below link to watch the epic show conducted by Samyakk at Fashion Designer Week 1st Edition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeJBEUT7gsE



