Levent is about to Launch Camellia Villas
Levent Homes the Biggest Builder of North Cyprus is about to Launch Camellia Villas stated Levent Homes Sales and Marketing Director Ricardo Severini this past friday to the local press and Investors.
The private residences ensure a quality life style in a relaxing atmosphere. All villas contain numerous luxury elements and fine details such as contemporary kitchens with breakfast bar, living room fireplace and floor to ceiling windows all using the materials of the highest quality and finish.
On the ground floor of every villa you will find a welcoming spacious bright living room and patio doors that over-look the terrace and rear garden with the space for incorporating a private swimming pool. The fully fitted contemporary kitchen has an adjoining dining area with doors that open up to the rear garden, a guest toilet, laundry room with storage space.
All properties boast covered parking for two cars. The master bedroom is located on the second floor and comes with its own private balcony; together with its own walk-in closet and end suite bathroom. The second floor also has two extra spacious bedrooms with access to a covered patio that overlooks the garden and second shared bathroom.
