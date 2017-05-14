 
Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
20191817161514

Levent is about to Launch Camellia Villas

Levent Homes the Biggest Builder of North Cyprus is about to Launch Camellia Villas stated Levent Homes Sales and Marketing Director Ricardo Severini this past friday to the local press and Investors.
 
 
Camellia Villas
Camellia Villas
 
FAMAGUSTA, Cyprus - May 20, 2017 - The Camellia Villas project consists of 12 luxury villas offering the highest level of elegance within a contemporary concept that promises its owners a true Mediterranean style of living.

The private residences ensure a quality life style in a relaxing atmosphere. All villas contain numerous luxury elements and fine details such as contemporary kitchens with breakfast bar, living room fireplace and floor to ceiling windows all using the materials of the highest quality and finish.

On the ground floor of every villa you will find a welcoming spacious bright living room and patio doors that over-look the terrace and rear garden with the space for incorporating a private swimming pool. The fully fitted contemporary kitchen has an adjoining dining area with doors that open up to the rear garden, a guest toilet, laundry room with storage space.

All properties boast covered parking for two cars. The master bedroom is located on the second floor and comes with its own private balcony; together with its own walk-in closet and end suite bathroom. The second floor also has two extra spacious bedrooms with access to a covered patio that overlooks the garden and second shared bathroom.

StandardSpecifications: • 3 bedrooms • Fire-place in the living room • Luxury fitted kitchen • Family bathroom • Guest WC • Laundry room • Storage room • Spacious ground floor terrace • Double glazed windows • Terazzo tiles throughout • Good quality bathroom tiles • Central heating infrastructure • Two-tone plastic water tank • Solar water heating system • Private garden • Private covered parking for 2 cars Optional Extras: • Swimming pool • Central heating system • Air conditioning • White goods Prices starting at 159,000 GBP.

Visit http://www.leventhomes.com for details

Levent Homes
***@leventhomes.com
