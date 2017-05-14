 
GST Keeper Reveals the Distinguishing Features of its Enterprise Class GST Software

 
 
NOIDA, India - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- GST Keeper, one of the most competent GST compliance solution providers in India, today unraveled the distinguishing features its enterprise class software is empowered with. The announcement made by GST Keeper soon took the business fraternity in India by storm as a competent accounting tool is the demand of the time.

As claimed by GST Keeper, its cloud-based accounting tool offers a comprehensive range of GST compliance solutions that can help taxpayers across the country ensure successful migration into GST era as well as absolute compliance thereon. It can take care of all the crucial functions associated with GST registration, return filing, payment, and reporting. Moreover, the tool is also scientifically-programmed to help you manage the functions associated with GSTR preparation, maintaining archives, exemption management, and invoice reconciliation with GST portal.

Addressing the media on the momentous occasion, Mr. Anuj Bairathi, CEO of GST Keeper, said, "We have proven it yet another time that we honor our commitment with scrupulous integrity! We wholeheartedly aspire to contribute towards the economic growth of India, and being able to develop an enterprise class software is indeed a major accomplishment in that direction."

As per the CEO, the tool developed by GST Keeper has in-built scientific GST calculator that can guarantee a high level of accuracy in accounting. More importantly, the accounting tool can help businesses ensure strict adherence to all the jurisdictional guidelines as it has advanced geocoding technology that paves way for quick updates for product taxability across India. Mr. Bairathi added, "Our GST accounting tool comes with a robust security mechanism that can be seamlessly integrated with all sorts of ERP frameworks. Our GST tool can handle, manage, and monitor all GST compliance functions quite adroitly that can guarantee improved GST compliance rating to businesses."

Last month, the company proclaimed that its workforce has been working hard to develop a competent GST tool that can help businesses (across domains), irrespective of their nature and size, migrate into GST regime with utmost ease and assure absolute compliance with the new Act. GST Keeper had also cited how challenging it might become for taxation authorities and government to ensure effective administration if we fail to develop compatible software for businesses, especially SMEs and MSMEs across India.

About GST Keeper

GST Keeper is an expert tax compliance solution provider in India. Blessed with a pool of seasoned tax experts and exhaustive taxation insights, we are perfectly positioned to help businesses handle all the GST compliance functions, within stipulated frame of time, with utmost competence. Our enterprise class GST accounting tool, equipped with scientific GST calculator and geocoding technology, helps clients leverage the power of automation so as to ensure strict adherence to jurisdictional requirements. We are committed towards helping clients ensure successful migration into GST regime and maintain absolute compliance thereon. For more info, visit: https://www.gstkeeper.com

Contact
GST Keeper
0120-6277742
contact@gstkeeper.com
