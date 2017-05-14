News By Tag
Why should you hire a Chauffeur Service at Alnabigha?
We Accept Chauffeur Services for Corporate and Personal Accounts
As a transportation company, ALNABIGHA ALDUWALIYAH Limousine and Rent a car service offers chauffeur services in Doha residents and Tourists to help you take the worry of looking for transportation and help you reach your destination with comfort, safe and relax. Our chauffeur service is friendly, affordable and you can count that all our vehicles are clean and well maintained. We promise first class service to our customers and everything must be perfect from the initial reservation to your drop off destination. We have a fleet to choose from which depends of your need such as Chevrolet Impala, Mercedes S class, Mercedes E class, BMW 7 series, BMW 5 series and we have Buses with 15, 26, 30 and 50 seater. All our drivers are holding a Defensive Driving Certificate (DDC), skilled, uniformed, professional, well trained and experienced in dealing with our VIP customers from the ministries and government organizations and other guest from different countries. Our chauffeur's service is always punctual and will always be waiting for you before your scheduled pick up time. We have a 24 hour on call service and all cars include comprehensive insurance and passenger liability.
Website: http://www.alnabigha.com
