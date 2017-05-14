 
News By Tag
* Limousine
* Rent
* Bus
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Doha
  doha
  Qatar
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
20191817161514

Why should you hire a Chauffeur Service at Alnabigha?

We Accept Chauffeur Services for Corporate and Personal Accounts
 
 
12634527-852
12634527-852
DOHA, Qatar - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Having a chauffeur service makes life so much easier and allows you to have a more relaxing journey as well as removes the burden of paying the insurance, parking issues, fines, traffic and efficient routes. You can go everywhere such as business meetings, special events and even in the restaurants and bar without any aggravation and you will enjoy the experience of being pick up and drop off at the front door of your place.

As a transportation company, ALNABIGHA ALDUWALIYAH Limousine and Rent a car service offers chauffeur services in Doha residents and Tourists to help you take the worry of looking for transportation and help you reach your destination with comfort, safe and relax. Our chauffeur service is friendly, affordable and you can count that all our vehicles are clean and well maintained. We promise first class service to our customers and everything must be perfect from the initial reservation to your drop off destination. We have a fleet to choose from which depends of your need such as Chevrolet Impala, Mercedes S class, Mercedes E class, BMW 7 series, BMW 5 series and we have Buses with 15, 26, 30 and 50 seater. All our drivers are holding a Defensive Driving Certificate (DDC), skilled, uniformed, professional, well trained and experienced in dealing with our VIP customers from the ministries and government organizations and other guest from different countries. Our chauffeur's service is always punctual and will always be waiting for you before your scheduled pick up time. We have a 24 hour on call service and all cars include comprehensive insurance and passenger liability.


Website: http://www.alnabigha.com

Contact
Mahmoud
50407222
***@alnabigha.com
End
Source:
Email:***@alnabigha.com Email Verified
Tags:Limousine, Rent, Bus
Industry:Transportation
Location:Doha - doha - Qatar
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ALNABIGHA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share