Simba Jordan Added to Superstar Line-Up at Daytona Country 500

Simba Jordan, the "Urban Cowboy," will join Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Martina McBride and other superstars at the Country 500 Great American Country Music Festival at Daytona International Speedway, Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28.
 
 
Simba Jordan
Simba Jordan
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Kinfolk Records artist Simba Jordan has been added to the superstar lineup at the Country 500 Great American Country Music Festival at Daytona International Speedway, Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28. The popular country singer will be joining Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams Jr., Martina McBride, Chase Rice, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and Kristian Bush on the Saturday May 27th roster.  The full line-up also includes Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Kid Rock.

This unique country artist has been making a splash across the country with his spirited show and broad vocal range. His performances are a fusion of dynamic vocals and energetic dance moves projecting his heartfelt and earnest style.  He has been praised for his ability to work a stage and delight audiences. Jordan is quickly rising as an artist and wowing audiences abroad.

Jordan, who hails from Columbus, Ohio, has developed an avid fanbase in the Midwest, and his Simba Jordan Band has become very popular at clubs, fairs and summer festivals. Nashville recently discovered Jordan, which, of course has propelled his career into high gear.  He has opened for Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Hunter Hayes, Jason Aldean, and even Garth Brooks!

He went into the studio with Lonnie Wilson, a world-class musician, songwriter and producer.  The result was an exciting EP, which featured the hits, "Country Thang," "Hand Me Down Heart" and "Goodbye Eyes."

"Simba Jordan is one of the most talented entertainers I've ever worked with," Wilson said after working with Jordan.  "His high energy and love for real county music makes his stage presence second to none."

The Country 500, Great American Music Fest at Daytona is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, May 26, 27 & 28, 2017.  Visit Country500.com or call 1-844-500-FEST for tickets, and other festival information.

For more info on Simba Jordan, visit http://simbajordan.com.

Source:HMN Entertainment
