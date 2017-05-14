News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Android App Development Company - IBL Infotech
The number of Android apps on Google Play are continuously increasing day by day and IBL Infotech, one of leading app Development Company, can help you in turning your idea into a reality with intelligent Android app.
More & more businesses are resorting to Android mobile applications to engage with their customers. So it has become significant to hire top rated Android app developers like IBL InfoTech, who can turn your business ideas into a creative & intelligent mobile application. Having experience of 5+ years & forth in Android development, we've delivered hundreds of high performance & interactive custom mobile apps that exceed your expectations. With a talented team of 20+ Android developers who are well versed with latest android versions, be it Android Kit Kat, Android Lollipop, Android Marshmallow or recent Android Nougat, our dedicated developers have the skills & expertise needed to build a top rated Android app. We at IBL InfoTech not only build Android applications but create user experiences that are tailor-made, as per your business goals & objectives. No matter what's your industry, we are here to serve you effectively with our result oriented Android mobile app development services.
Why choose Android app development services of IBL InfoTech:
• Highly innovative, scalable & interactive apps
• Skilled team of 20+ expert Android developers
• 5+ years of experience in app development of various industries
• Delivered 300+ apps to happy clients across the globe
• Ninja customer support for all your app related queries
Still thinking? Get your custom mobile applications developed today by one of India's leading Android app developers – IBL InfoTech, at cost effective prices.
For more info, visit our site: http://www.iblinfotech.com/
About IBL Infotech:
We are one of Canada's top rated web/app development & SEO Based company. We've started off in 2011 with a strong commitment to delivering quality web development solutions to global clients. A strong penchant of continuous innovative creations & robust developments with utmost perfection is the major driving force that sets us apart from the crowd. Happily serving clients from 20+ countries, we take pride in our highly skilled team of 60+ professionals who work passionately & tirelessly to deliver results that exceed your expectations.
Contact
sales@iblinfotech.com
+1-438-924-7741
***@iblinfotech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse