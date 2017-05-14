News By Tag
Pearit Shows Interns How to Work Their InternMagic with Employers
Pearit is sponsoring a free event focused on connecting interns and employers. Along with meeting the founders and learning about InternMagic & InternLogic, complimentary food, drinks, a red carpet, vendors, and live entertainment will be provided.
Owned by parent company Pearit, InternMagic is a student-serving platform that specializes in giving prospective interns and employers an opportunity to connect by using a unique matching system based on compatibility and personality type. In addition to InternMagic, Pearit also owns InternLogic, a site that focuses on helping employers seeking interns, along with the platform SparkLift that provides students with more resources including sharpening cover letters, resumes editing, career coaching, and virtual reality walkthroughs.
Guests in attendance will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet, experience live entertainment, enjoy free food and drinks, and to learn more about InternMagic's matching system. However, the point of InternMagic's matching system is to not only find internships for people but more importantly, to find them internships that are the right fit for them.
"One of our goals with platform InternMagic at Pearit (http://www.pearit.net/
In an effort to continue to raise awareness about the platform's matching service, Thursday will mark the fourth time that the company has hosted a free event, where tickets are available at http://bit.ly/
"We love helping guide people in their careers while connecting quality employers with quality interns," said Tolson. "Our events allow us to do this, while also building a stronger base for InternMagic and InternLogic by increasing the amount of available interns and internships respectively."
Whether aspiring interns are current students seeking experience in the workplace, or are just entering the workforce, Thursday's event is free and open to the public, with anyone and everyone encouraged to attend.
