Pearit Shows Interns How to Work Their InternMagic with Employers

-- Pearit's brand and platform InternMagic will be hosting a free event at the Fine Arts Building in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of their intern-to-employer matching service, complete with food, vendors, and live entertainment.Owned by parent company Pearit,is a student-serving platform that specializes in giving prospectivean opportunity to connect by using a unique matching system based ontype. In addition to InternMagic, Pearit also owns, a site that focuses onseeking interns, along with the platformthat provides students with more resources including sharpening cover letters, resumes editing, career coaching, andGuests in attendance will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet, experience live entertainment, enjoy free food and drinks, and to learn more about InternMagic's matching system. However, the point of InternMagic's matching system is to not only find internships for people but more importantly, to find them internships that are the right fit for them.saidand co-founder RJ Tolson. "The amount of people that don't enjoy their jobs in the workforce is too high - internships are often a first step in a person's career path, and our events allow for three things; A chance to directly inquire about both the intern and employer sides of our platform, for interns to meet potential employers, and employers to meet potential interns while having a great time."In an effort to continue to raise awareness about the platform's matching service, Thursday will mark the fourth time that the company has hosted a free event, where tickets are available at http://bit.ly/ 2qDnKir to attract aspiring interns and the employers seeking them.said Tolson. "Our events allow us to do this, while also building a stronger base for InternMagic and InternLogic by increasing the amount of available interns and internships respectively."Whether aspiring interns are current students seeking experience in the workplace, or are just entering the workforce, Thursday's event is, with anyone and everyone encouraged to attend.