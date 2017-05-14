 
May 2017





Pearit Shows Interns How to Work Their InternMagic with Employers

Pearit is sponsoring a free event focused on connecting interns and employers. Along with meeting the founders and learning about InternMagic & InternLogic, complimentary food, drinks, a red carpet, vendors, and live entertainment will be provided.
 
 
InternMagic Mini Fair LA Event Flyer
InternMagic Mini Fair LA Event Flyer
 
LOS ANGELES - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Pearit's brand and platform InternMagic will be hosting a free event at the Fine Arts Building in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of their intern-to-employer matching service, complete with food, vendors, and live entertainment.

Owned by parent company Pearit, InternMagic is a student-serving platform that specializes in giving prospective interns and employers an opportunity to connect by using a unique matching system based on compatibility and personality type. In addition to InternMagic, Pearit also owns InternLogic, a site that focuses on helping employers seeking interns, along with the platform SparkLift that provides students with more resources including sharpening cover letters, resumes editing, career coaching, and virtual reality walkthroughs.

Guests in attendance will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet, experience live entertainment, enjoy free food and drinks, and to learn more about InternMagic's matching system. However, the point of InternMagic's matching system is to not only find internships for people but more importantly, to find them internships that are the right fit for them.

"One of our goals with platform InternMagic at Pearit (http://www.pearit.net/) is to help people find internships that they will not only grow in, but also enjoy, hence why matching based on personality is such a big feature that we provide," said Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder RJ Tolson. "The amount of people that don't enjoy their jobs in the workforce is too high - internships are often a first step in a person's career path, and our events allow for three things; A chance to directly inquire about both the intern and employer sides of our platform, for interns to meet potential employers, and employers to meet potential interns while having a great time."

In an effort to continue to raise awareness about the platform's matching service, Thursday will mark the fourth time that the company has hosted a free event, where tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2qDnKir to attract aspiring interns and the employers seeking them.

"We love helping guide people in their careers while connecting quality employers with quality interns," said Tolson. "Our events allow us to do this, while also building a stronger base for InternMagic and InternLogic by increasing the amount of available interns and internships respectively."

Whether aspiring interns are current students seeking experience in the workplace, or are just entering the workforce, Thursday's event is free and open to the public, with anyone and everyone encouraged to attend.

Matthew Park
***@pearit.net
Source:Pearit (InternMagic, InternLogic, SparkLift)
Email:***@pearit.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
