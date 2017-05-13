 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


ComplianceMate returns to National Restaurant Association Show in 2017

ComplianceMate to showcase new offerings, free demos and cool gifts.
 
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- CM Systems, LLC, known for its industry-leading ComplianceMate temperature-tracking and food safety technology, will return to the 2017 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show from May 20-23, 2017 in Chicago. After an enormously successful showing at the 2016 NRA Show, CM Systems has expanded its presence in 2017 with a larger booth (#9442, near the Bellavita Expo) and a wider range of offerings.

Show attendees can schedule a private 15-minute demo, during which they'll have an opportunity to interact with a ComplianceMate tablet and smart temperature monitoring equipment first-hand. The first 75 visitors to schedule a demo will receive a free gift.

ComplianceMate has streamlined HACCP compliance checklist and cooler monitoring for thousands of restaurant locations across the US, Canada, and the UK. The system' wireless sensors continuously monitor and record temperatures inside any cold holding units or other temperature-controlled equipment. Using the ComplianceMate app, users can also complete checklists for literally any HACCP or brand-specific compliance benchmarks, even incorporating visual documentation with photos and videos. ComplianceMate:

•Centralizes, standardizes and simplifies HACCP compliance.

•Protects guests and brand reputation against food safety risks.

•Provides owners and executives with actionable, real-time insight into improving operations.

"Users typically see immediate time savings versus their previous monitoring process," says Thom Schmitt, Chief Operations Officer of CM Systems. "The system also documents every action or temperature change in real-time, accessible from any device for owners."

Demos will show how ComplianceMate can speed up checklist and monitoring processes so much.

In addition to ComplianceMate Enterprise for large-scale commercial operations, CM Systems will also be debuting two new additions to the ComplianceMate family to make enterprise-grade food safety technology accessible to smaller commercial kitchens at economical prices.

•ComplianceMate Lite includes a tablet, case and Bluetooth probe.

•ComplianceMate Pro adds two automated sensors and a gateway that adds cloud functionality.

CM Systems' new VP of National Accounts Tom Woodbury notes how all ComplianceMate offerings serve bottom-line business goals. "The question is always how does the system impact your business?" he says. "If the system can protect guests while lowering labor and operational costs and helping ensure every dish comes out perfect, its business value speaks for itself."

A hands-on demo is the perfect opportunity for that conversation. To schedule 15-minutes with ComplianceMate and receive a free gift (first 75 signups only, don't wait), visit www.compliancemate.com or stop by Booth #9442 any time during show hours from May 20-23. Visit https://www.compliancemate.com/nra-show.

Click to Share