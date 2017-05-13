 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


3rd Wednesday Spiked Lemonade Tasting

Cool off with one of summers hottest events. Enjoy lemonade samples, live music, and exploring Downtown Culver City's restaurants, galleries, shops and historic buildings with your "passport" to fun and prizes, June 21 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm
 
 
Culver City's 3rd Wednesday Spiked Lemonade
Culver City's 3rd Wednesday Spiked Lemonade
CULVER CITY, Calif. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Spiked Lemonade Tasting' is back for the sixth consecutive year!  Enjoy a Taste of Summer! Look for the balloons between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. in Culver City's downtown area to find participating businesses. Check in at any one to pick up your "Third Wednesday Passport" to one of summer's hottest annual events — then get it stamped each time you cool off with a sample of 'spiked' lemonade (virgin options available for all ages). Make your way over to the Kirk Douglas Theatre, enjoying live music in the streets along the way. There, you can turn in your passport to be entered in a raffle to win summertime prizes (no purchase necessary). Summertime is the best season to explore Downtown Culver City with its wonderful mix of historic buildings, boutiques, theaters, galleries and unique restaurants opening onto tree-lined streets. Take advantage of Downtown's universal valet parking system: drop your car off at any one of four convenient locations, then pick it up at another. Free parking is also available for up to one hour in any of Downtown's three municipal parking structures. Or just leave your car at home and take the Metro's Expo Line to the Culver City Station. Downtown Culver City is located just south of the 10 Freeway and east of the 405, between the intersection of Culver and Washington Blvds and Dusquene Ave.; FREE ADMISSION; For a list of participating businesses, go towww.downtownculvercity.com.

