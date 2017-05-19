News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Meghan Hansen releases Always Face the Hounds: The Negotiation for Osama bin Laden eBook
Always Face the Hounds details the untold story of Meghan Hansen's negotiation with a high-level Middle Eastern government official in 2006 to help the United States gain access to Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. Meghan says, "It was a privilege, as a citizen, and as someone originally from New York, to accidently meet a senior government official from the Middle East on a horseback riding trip, a man who could help the United States gain access to bin Laden; and he did."
Book description:
For the first time, Meghan Hansen, a dual-citizen of the United States and Ireland, tells the story of how she met a senior government official from a Middle Eastern country during a horseback riding vacation in Italy in February 2006. She spent a week trying to convince him to allow the United States access to Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan in exchange for aid. Their conversation took the road less traveled covering the Bay of Pigs and President Kennedy's assassination, the Bush family's ties to the bin Ladens, the Carlyle Group, 9/11 and the war over oil in the Middle East, and even MK ULTRA mind-programmed murders, before she convinced him that the US could send a sniper to capture or kill Osama bin Laden and avoid killing innocent civilians in Pakistan. These talks ended peacefully in a handshake deal, which was impossible to implement by international laws at that time, but was eventually carried through by President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. On May 2, 2011, finally, New York saw justice served. Always Face the Hounds is a short walk through the negotiation, highlighting a few of the shocking points that arose, and illuminating several hair-raising questions that are still left unanswered by our own government in the United States of America.
About the Author:
Meghan Hansen is a music executive with over 20 years of experience working with well-known and developing artists. She has worked for major labels at Universal Music Group including Universal Republic Records and Geffen Records, and Sony Music Entertainment including Columbia Records. Meghan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts/Media Studies from The New School for Social Research in New York, NY. She currently lives in Malibu, California.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Media contact: meghansen90265@
Contact
Meg Hansen
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 19, 2017