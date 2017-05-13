News By Tag
League of Independent Theater to hold rally for endorsed 2017 candidates
Scott Stringer for Comptroller, Jimmy Van Bramer for City Council District 26, Christopher Marte for City Council District 1, Carlina Rivera for City Council District 2, Marti Speranza for City Council District 4, Ben Kallos for City Council District 5, Edward Santos for City Council District 8, Costa Constantinides for City Council District 22, Laurie Cumbo for City Council District 35, Kathleen Daniel for City Council District 41, and Khader El-Yateem for City Council District 43.
"We are endorsing dynamic, engaged, committed individuals who have pledged to make a difference for the indie theatre artist in New York City," said Katie Palmer, Communications Director of LIT. "By showing up in force at the rally, we show them how serious we are about our needs of the Indie Theater community and the challenges we face."
LIT representatives encouraged all members of the independent theatrical community to attend the rally to show support to the candidates, who they noted have discussed LIT's concerns and have pledged to support these causes. "They are willing to be our voice in City Hall, but we need to show them our collective voice by attending this rally," said Guy Yedwab, Managing Director of Operations for LIT. "Take 30 minutes out of your day and show up for the people who are committed to making a change for us."
Candidates were selected by secret ballot among LIT's membership and confirmed by LIT's politics, research, and outreach working group. Another round of LIT endorsements is forthcoming, followed by LIT's planned activities to "Get Out The Vote" in select city races.
LIT is the only 501(c)6 organization for the independent theater and performing arts population of New York City, serving the interests of many thousands of independent performing artists, 86% of whom vote regularly.
