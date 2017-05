League of Independent Theater to hold rally for endorsed 2017 candidates

League of Independent Theater logo

-- The League of Independent Theater (LIT) will hold a rally for the candidates they've endorsed in the 2017 New York City election races on Tuesday, May 23 at 1pm on the steps of the Kraine Theatre at 85 E. 4th St in Manhattan. Many of the candidates chosen participated in LIT's Meet the Candidates forum in March, also at The Kraine Theater. Some of the candidates expected to attend the rally include:for Comptroller,for City Council District 26,for City Council District 1,for City Council District 2,for City Council District 4,for City Council District 5,for City Council District 8,for City Council District 22,for City Council District 35,for City Council District 41, andfor City Council District 43.More information is available here: http://www.litny.org/ 2017-election/ "We are endorsing dynamic, engaged, committed individuals who have pledged to make a difference for the indie theatre artist in New York City," said Katie Palmer, Communications Director of LIT. "By showing up in force at the rally, we show them how serious we are about our needs of the Indie Theater community and the challenges we face."Among those needs and challenges are community issues such as sustainable rehearsal and performance space, housing, and healthcare. They form the backbone of LIT's performing arts platform, which is detailed here: https://www.litny.org/ performing-arts- platform LIT representatives encouraged all members of the independent theatrical community to attend the rally to show support to the candidates, who they noted have discussed LIT's concerns and have pledged to support these causes. "They are willing to be our voice in City Hall, but we need to show them our collective voice by attending this rally," said Guy Yedwab, Managing Director of Operations for LIT. "Take 30 minutes out of your day and show up for the people who are committed to making a change for us."Candidates were selected by secret ballot among LIT's membership and confirmed by LIT's politics, research, and outreach working group. Another round of LIT endorsements is forthcoming, followed by LIT's planned activities to "Get Out The Vote" in select city races.LIT is the only 501(c)6 organization for the independent theater and performing arts population of New York City, serving the interests of many thousands of independent performing artists, 86% of whom vote regularly.For more information about The League of Independent Theater, visit:http://www.litny.org