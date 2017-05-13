 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Print It Plus Co-Owner David Leland nominated for CPB Chamber MVP Award to be given at annual Gala

 
 
Gala Flyer 2017 - Business of the Year Awards
Gala Flyer 2017 - Business of the Year Awards
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Tommorow evening the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Gala and Business of the Year Awards in the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center in downtown West Palm Beach, Floirda. The event is highlighted by the "Business of the Year" Awards honoring Chamber member businesses and individuals for outstanding contributions to the economic health and quality of life in Central Palm Beach County, in addition to the betterment of the Chamber and its members. The Gala begins at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 10:00 p.m.

Print It Plus Co-Founder and Co-Owner David Leland is a finalist for this year's Chamber MVP Award, to be presented during the Gala. In addition to the Chamber MVP Award, three other "Business of the Year" Awards will be presented at this year's Gala: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Outstanding Leader of the Year.

According to the Central Palm Beach County Chamber, the Chamber MVP Award is presented to "an individual who has shown significant contribution to the betterment of the Chamber. Nominees include, but are not limited to, members who demonstrate loyal, faithful and unselfish efforts."

Print It Plus has been a proud member of the Central Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and its previous iteration (Palms West Chamber) for nearly 3 decades. During that time both David and wife and Co-Owner Kimberly Leland have volunteered on numerous committees and been involved in many functions put on by the Chamber. David has also been a past board member.

For more information about this year's Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce's Gala and Business of the Year Awards, go to http://www.cpbchamber.com

About Print it Plus

Print it Plus is a provider of a wide range of advertising, marketing and printing "solutions". They will help you grow your company by finding the best marketing and advertising products and services for your situation in Palm Beach County. Print It Plus is able to provide virtually any product or service imaginable to communicate with your clients, employees, stockholders, and/or vendors.  We are experts at corporate identity pieces, branding, marketing, printing and design. For more information about Print It Plus, contact Kimberly Leland at kim@printitplus.com, by calling (561) 790-0884, or go to our website at www.printitplus.com.

Contact
Kim Leland, Co-Owner
Print It Plus
(561) 790-0884
***@printitplus.com
