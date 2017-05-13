News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Print It Plus Co-Owner David Leland nominated for CPB Chamber MVP Award to be given at annual Gala
Print It Plus Co-Founder and Co-Owner David Leland is a finalist for this year's Chamber MVP Award, to be presented during the Gala. In addition to the Chamber MVP Award, three other "Business of the Year" Awards will be presented at this year's Gala: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Outstanding Leader of the Year.
According to the Central Palm Beach County Chamber, the Chamber MVP Award is presented to "an individual who has shown significant contribution to the betterment of the Chamber. Nominees include, but are not limited to, members who demonstrate loyal, faithful and unselfish efforts."
Print It Plus has been a proud member of the Central Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and its previous iteration (Palms West Chamber) for nearly 3 decades. During that time both David and wife and Co-Owner Kimberly Leland have volunteered on numerous committees and been involved in many functions put on by the Chamber. David has also been a past board member.
For more information about this year's Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce's Gala and Business of the Year Awards, go to http://www.cpbchamber.com
About Print it Plus
Print it Plus is a provider of a wide range of advertising, marketing and printing "solutions". They will help you grow your company by finding the best marketing and advertising products and services for your situation in Palm Beach County. Print It Plus is able to provide virtually any product or service imaginable to communicate with your clients, employees, stockholders, and/or vendors. We are experts at corporate identity pieces, branding, marketing, printing and design. For more information about Print It Plus, contact Kimberly Leland at kim@printitplus.com, by calling (561) 790-0884, or go to our website at www.printitplus.com.
Contact
Kim Leland, Co-Owner
Print It Plus
(561) 790-0884
***@printitplus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse