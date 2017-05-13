 
News By Tag
* Science Fiction
* Author Signing
* Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Petersburg
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Science fiction author K. Van Kramer invited to a Barnes & Noble Spring Author Signing, May 27, 2017

Van Kramer joins local authors in St. Petersburg, Florida, to help promote the second book of her series "From Phobos To Mars."
 
 
Author_VanKramer
Author_VanKramer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Science Fiction
* Author Signing
* Books

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* St. Petersburg - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Book Two "From Phobos To Mars" follows the story a quiet agricultural scientist who winds up center stage in a mission to help a small Martian colony sustain crops for survival. Aided by her boyfriend Xanders, and her prodigy son, it's not easy to survive on Mars or explain the stolen genetic mutant crop seeds that she brought with her - much less handle the politics. Complete with a bar fight on Mars, there's a bit more than punches flying around in this low gravity brawl.

St. Petersburg, Florida —Author Kim Van Kramer of  St. Petersburg, announces the 2nd publication of her series "From Phobos To Mars," as part of Silver Leaf Books Publishing's science fiction line.

Van Kramer says: 'This is a classic space opera, the good old stuff that includes space warfare, melodramatic adventure, chivalric romance and risk-taking. Set in a technologically advanced underground city on Mars, emotional conflicts and personal interests arise amid state-of-the-art technology, and the small beginnings of this fledgling colony become a classic stage for space piracy, military laws and planetary romance. I have a fondness for courageous, misunderstood risk takers like my main protagonist — Dr. Lirren Lamaar, who finds a way to contribute to the colony through her work, amid the chaos and rigorous uncertainties that surround her.'

Kim works for Valpak and has a BA in Graphic design from the University Of Florida. She went on to win five Addy awards and later began writing, working toward publication.

Escape to Phobos, and From Phobos To Mars are filled with cutting-edge science, adventurous themes and compelling characters perfect for fans who enjoy science fiction, adventure, and authentic portrayals of Mars colonization.

From Phobos To Mars can be purchased on the Internet, or through Silver Leaf Books, LLC, P.O. Box 6460, Holliston, MA 01746. For more information, visit www.SilverLeafBooks.com.

Contact
Cliff Bowyer
***@silverleafbooks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@silverleafbooks.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share