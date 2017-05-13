News By Tag
Science fiction author K. Van Kramer invited to a Barnes & Noble Spring Author Signing, May 27, 2017
Van Kramer joins local authors in St. Petersburg, Florida, to help promote the second book of her series "From Phobos To Mars."
St. Petersburg, Florida —Author Kim Van Kramer of St. Petersburg, announces the 2nd publication of her series "From Phobos To Mars," as part of Silver Leaf Books Publishing's science fiction line.
Van Kramer says: 'This is a classic space opera, the good old stuff that includes space warfare, melodramatic adventure, chivalric romance and risk-taking. Set in a technologically advanced underground city on Mars, emotional conflicts and personal interests arise amid state-of-the-
Kim works for Valpak and has a BA in Graphic design from the University Of Florida. She went on to win five Addy awards and later began writing, working toward publication.
Escape to Phobos, and From Phobos To Mars are filled with cutting-edge science, adventurous themes and compelling characters perfect for fans who enjoy science fiction, adventure, and authentic portrayals of Mars colonization.
From Phobos To Mars can be purchased on the Internet, or through Silver Leaf Books, LLC, P.O. Box 6460, Holliston, MA 01746. For more information, visit www.SilverLeafBooks.com.
Contact
Cliff Bowyer
***@silverleafbooks.com
End
