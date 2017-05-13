News By Tag
Town Planner Signals A Fresh Start
Several years ago we started replicating our event and coupon features on our website and have kept up with the rapid changes in technology. Our responsively designed website works equally well on desktops, tablets and mobile devices. All giving us an even more expanded local presence in the community.
During this union of print and online our logo, which was designed for the masthead of our print calendars, was in need of a more digital format. Before making these important improvements to our image Town Planner committed considerable time in researching and looking at trends in company logo and icon updates.
To reinforce the outstanding in-home visibility that our printed wall calendar enjoys we included the "hanger" hole which is our claim to fame with the print product. Because of it, throughout the communities we serve, Town Planner enjoys a prominent position in the high traffic kitchen which is tough to deny as prime positioning for our sponsors. No other media serving local markets can point to their media having a place on kitchen walls and refrigerators.
Our program has expanded in the last few years with a mobile app, a weekly e-newsletter and an updated website where members can post local events and special offers. Now tickets or reservations for events can be sold right from that event post!
The digital side of our business is paying dividends for our sponsors, our company and our local communities. This is why we believe it is time to upgrade our Town Planner look to a more "digital friendly" logo and icon. A touch of color and a bold font gives Town Planner an image that better fits ALL of our logo needs and thus carry the Town Planner brand into the digital, online world of social media and beyond.
About Town Planner: Town Planner calendars are published in local communities throughout the country. Online events can be seen or posted nationwide at www.TownPlanner.com. To be a sponsor or to post an event simply locate your local publisher by going to www.TownPlanner.com today! Print calendars are mailed directly to local families free of charge in select communities each December.
Visit us at http://www.townplanner.com/
