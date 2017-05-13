News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How People Become Wealthy In Real Estate
Palos Verdes, CA. Our investment philosophy is based on an individual's chronological time line, which consists of three periods: (1) asset accumulation, (2) wealth building, and (3) asset conservation. This article will show you how to invest.
How and when you make these choices is what this article is all about!
A Winning Financial Plan up to Age 35
The first chronological period of your life—mid-twenties to mid-thirties—
This is the time to save, save, save! Amass as many investment dollars as possible. Your approach to investing during this period should be through tax-deferred plans at work or Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). Your degree of risk should be moderate. Investments included in this category are AAA corporate bonds, blue chip stocks, and growth-oriented no-load mutual funds.
Every effort should be made to purchase a home now. The advantages, from tax savings and equity buildup, historically outweigh the short-term benefits of lower monthly rent payments.
Be careful when sheltering yourself and your family from liability.
Only pay for protection when you're purchasing life insurance. Purchase whole life insurance if it will yield a higher rate of return than other investments. After listening to our erCD on asset protection, you might seriously consider reducing your liability coverage.
Remember, your main financial goal during this time is tax-deferred accumulation of capital. Don't take risks with your investments. Save as much as you can so that when you enter the next phase of the time line you'll be ready to move forward.
Investing between the Ages of 35 and 50
After earnings have increased, assets have been accumulated, and necessities are under control, it's time to move on. Ready or not, you must face the challenges during this aggressive investment period of your life, when you are between your mid-thirties and early fifties.
The Best Financial Plan for You
Your best financial plan is to create the maximum wealth during this aggressive investment period of your life. Build financial security yourself. Don't rely on others to do it for you. Many people who relied on major banks and insurance companies for financial security ended up short when these institutions failed. The social security system will not do much better.
You should be careful not to over diversify your assets or adopt a "hold-back" attitude. You must concentrate your assets into one or two aggressive investments rather than spreading them out. Diversification often leads to in effectiveness.
What if you fail during this period? What is your down side? If you consider your ability to bounce back because of your age, the political clout of your generation, taxes, and inflation, the real risk is minimized. Make your aggressive investments now. As you get older, your ability to rebound declines. If you do not try at this stage in your investment time line, you probably will never do it, and more importantly, you will never know whether you could have made it.
What It Takes to Become Wealthy
Becoming wealthy requires taking "controlled"
Media Contact
Eugene Vollucci
310-245-6952
calstatecompanie@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse