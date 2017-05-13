 
News By Tag
* Castle Placement
* Investment Bank
* Capital Raising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Successful Capital Raise by Tieback Realty Capital

 
NEW YORK - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Tieback Realty Capital, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received an equity investment from SDMJR, LLC, led by prominent commercial real estate investor Eugene Rosenfeld, affiliated investors, and management.  Castle Placement is the exclusive placement agent for Tieback.

Tieback is a fix and flip specialty finance platform that  provides short-term financing to developers to purchase, renovate and immediately sell single family homes. The company offers comprehensive solutions to local real estate developers fueled by deep real estate knowledge and experience. Tieback brings powerful efficiencies to the single-family home purchase/renovation investment life cycle while expanding transparency. With a leadership team that has extensive experience in real estate, finance, accounting and law, Tieback has built a growing stable of clients, representing many of the preeminent developers in the space.

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt private capital for start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. It uses the latest technology to connect its issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.

https://castleplacement.com/portfolio/tieback/

Contact
Castle Placement - Richard Luftig
(212) 418 1181
rluftig@castleplacement.com
End
Source:Castle Placement, Tieback Realty Capital
Email:***@castleplacement.com Email Verified
Tags:Castle Placement, Investment Bank, Capital Raising
Industry:Investment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Castle Placement PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share