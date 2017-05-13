News By Tag
Successful Capital Raise by Tieback Realty Capital
Tieback is a fix and flip specialty finance platform that provides short-term financing to developers to purchase, renovate and immediately sell single family homes. The company offers comprehensive solutions to local real estate developers fueled by deep real estate knowledge and experience. Tieback brings powerful efficiencies to the single-family home purchase/renovation investment life cycle while expanding transparency. With a leadership team that has extensive experience in real estate, finance, accounting and law, Tieback has built a growing stable of clients, representing many of the preeminent developers in the space.
Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt private capital for start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. It uses the latest technology to connect its issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.
