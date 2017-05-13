Country(s)
First Bancorp Of Indiana, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Board of Directors of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCBB:FBPI)
First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, Evansville, Indiana, a state-chartered commercial bank that currently operates seven offices in the Evansville, Indiana area, one office in Washington, Indiana and one office in Petersburg, Indiana.
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Persons are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.
Contact
Michael H Head
President & CEO
***@fbei.net
