 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

First Bancorp Of Indiana, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Board of Directors of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCBB:FBPI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per share, payable to stockholders of record as of May 31, 2017.  The dividend will be paid on or about June 15, 2017.  The annual dividend rate on this quarterly declaration is unchanged from the preceding quarter and results in an annualized dividend yield of 2.88% based on the $21.50 share price for the last reported trade as of May 18, 2017.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, Evansville, Indiana, a state-chartered commercial bank that currently operates seven offices in the Evansville, Indiana area, one office in Washington, Indiana and one office in Petersburg, Indiana.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated.  Persons are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.

Contact
Michael H Head
President & CEO
***@fbei.net
End
Source:
Email:***@fbei.net
Posted By:***@fbei.net Email Verified
Tags:Bank, Commercial Bank, First Federal Savings Bank
Industry:Banking, Finance, Loans
Location:Evansville - Indiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
First Bancorp of Indiana Inc PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share