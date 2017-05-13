 
Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. Chairs LIAACC 1st Historic Regional Chamber Leadership Conference on LI

Conferences of this nature help to strengthen the economic fibers in the region and help to build sustainable chambers of commerce via elevating the capacity of chambers to operate at a higher level in their daily operations.
 
 
LIAACC Regional Chamber Leadership Conference
LIAACC Regional Chamber Leadership Conference
 
Listed Under

Tag:
LIAACC, NYC LI

Industry:
Business

Location:
Uniondale - New York - US

UNIONDALE, N.Y. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Long Island, New York – LIAACC's MWBE Chair Charlene J. Thompson, Esq.  Chaired Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.'s 1st Regional Leadership Conference geared to strengthen Chamber Leadership and increase the capacity of Chamber of Commerce on Long island.  The conference was held at the Hofstra University Club on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Ron Busby, Sr. served as the keynote for the conference and shared
how small business owners and chamber leaders could capitalize on
"Seizing Opportunities In Changing Times".  Dignitaries who
attended included Deputy Comptroller, Diversity Management Nancy
R. Hernandez, Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos, Co-President
Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers Gina Coletti , President Nassau
Council Chambers of Commerce, President Francesca Carlow

Co-Host for the event included the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of
Commerce, Inc., Suffolk County Alliance o Chambers, and the Nassau
Council Chamber so Commerce, Inc.

The conference coordinating committee was comprised of John L. Scott, Board Chair, Phil Andrews, President, Sharon Davis, Vice President, Germaine Auguste, Esq., Secretary, Charlene Thompson, Esq., MWDBE, Committee Chair, and Danielle Donaphin, MWDBE Regional
Coordinator, Suffolk County

The sponsors for the event were US Black Chambers, Inc. Morgan
Stanley, PSEG Long Island, Fidelis Care, Armand Corporation, Bank
of America, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Prudential and LISBAC.

The Conference Agenda Program Included: Workshop 1: Blueprint for
Chamber Success Raquel Hickey, President NYS Colombian American
Chambers of Commerce Networking Break  Workshop 2: I'm
Certified: Now What Moderator: Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. Chair of LIAACC
MWBE Committee, Shelley Brazley, Interim Executive Director Nassau
County Office of Minority Affairs Panel Discussion and Neha Chatterjee,
Project Associate Division of Minority and Women's Business
Development Empire State Development: Workshop 3: Building
Sustainable Wealth Through Our Religious Institutions Moderator:
Reverend Malcolm J. Byrd, Senior Pastor Jackson Memorial Dr. Isma
Chaudhry, President Islamic Center of Long Island Chaplain Humberto
Chavez Race Track Chaplaincy of America Metropolitan New York
Division Keynote Speaker: Ron Busby President, U.S. Black Chambers of
Commerce Networking/Business Exchange

"Conferences of this nature help to strengthen the economic
fibers in the region and help to build sustainable chambers of commerce
via elevating the capacity of chambers to operate at a higher level in
their daily operations.  Small Business Owners need strong
chambers to help them navigate unchartered territories as they work to
increase both the size and profitability of their perspectives
businesses". Phil Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber of
Commerce, Inc.

Chamber Leaders, Regional Business Leaders, Small Business Owners,

Professionals and Government Agencies attended LIAACC's Regional
Chamber Leadership Conference.

About: Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. – LIAACC is New York State's largest African American Chamber of Commerce. The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce has appeared on WABC Here and Now (http://abc7ny.com/society/here-and-now-on-january-10-2016...), NBC Positively Black (http://www.nbcnewyork.com/on-air/as-seen-on/300582221.htm...),Push Pause FiOs1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1Zi2y6ZMq8), and MYLITV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Su6tH4zNgE8) just to name a few. LIAACC serves the counties of Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings.



Visit LIAACC online at www.liaacc.org

Photo: LIAACC Regional Chamber Leadership Conference VIP
Reception:Sharon Davis-Edwards, Vice President Phil Andrews,
President Ron Busby , President US Black Chambers, Inc., Councilwoman
Dorothy Goosby, Charlene Jackson Thompson, MWBE Chair, Deidre Helberg,
Membership Chair,  Kimberly Grant-Bynoe, Suffolk County, and
Director & Charmise P. Woodside- Communications Director Hofstra University Museum

Source:
Email:***@liaacc.org
Tags:LIAACC, NYC LI
Industry:Business
Location:Uniondale - New York - United States
