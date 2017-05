Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. Chairs LIAACC 1st Historic Regional Chamber Leadership Conference on LI

Conferences of this nature help to strengthen the economic fibers in the region and help to build sustainable chambers of commerce via elevating the capacity of chambers to operate at a higher level in their daily operations.

-- Long Island, New York – LIAACC's MWBE Chair Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. Chaired Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.'s 1st Regional Leadership Conference geared to strengthen Chamber Leadership and increase the capacity of Chamber of Commerce on Long island. The conference was held at the Hofstra University Club on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.Ron Busby, Sr. served as the keynote for the conference and sharedhow small business owners and chamber leaders could capitalize on"Seizing Opportunities In Changing Times". Dignitaries whoattended included Deputy Comptroller, Diversity Management NancyR. Hernandez, Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos, Co-PresidentSuffolk County Alliance of Chambers Gina Coletti , President NassauCouncil Chambers of Commerce, President Francesca CarlowCo-Host for the event included the Long Island Hispanic Chamber ofCommerce, Inc., Suffolk County Alliance o Chambers, and the NassauCouncil Chamber so Commerce, Inc.The conference coordinating committee was comprised of John L. Scott, Board Chair, Phil Andrews, President, Sharon Davis, Vice President, Germaine Auguste, Esq., Secretary, Charlene Thompson, Esq., MWDBE, Committee Chair, and Danielle Donaphin, MWDBE RegionalCoordinator, Suffolk CountyThe sponsors for the event were US Black Chambers, Inc. MorganStanley, PSEG Long Island, Fidelis Care, Armand Corporation, Bankof America, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Prudential and LISBAC.The Conference Agenda Program Included: Workshop 1: Blueprint forChamber Success Raquel Hickey, President NYS Colombian AmericanChambers of Commerce Networking Break Workshop 2: I'mCertified: Now What Moderator: Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. Chair of LIAACCMWBE Committee, Shelley Brazley, Interim Executive Director NassauCounty Office of Minority Affairs Panel Discussion and Neha Chatterjee,Project Associate Division of Minority and Women's BusinessDevelopment Empire State Development:Workshop 3: BuildingSustainable Wealth Through Our Religious Institutions Moderator:Reverend Malcolm J. Byrd, Senior Pastor Jackson Memorial Dr. IsmaChaudhry, President Islamic Center of Long Island Chaplain HumbertoChavez Race Track Chaplaincy of America Metropolitan New YorkDivision Keynote Speaker: Ron Busby President, U.S. Black Chambers ofCommerce Networking/Business Exchange"Conferences of this nature help to strengthen the economicfibers in the region and help to build sustainable chambers of commercevia elevating the capacity of chambers to operate at a higher level intheir daily operations. Small Business Owners need strongchambers to help them navigate unchartered territories as they work toincrease both the size and profitability of their perspectivesbusinesses". Phil Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber ofCommerce, Inc.Chamber Leaders, Regional Business Leaders, Small Business Owners,Professionals and Government Agencies attended LIAACC's RegionalChamber Leadership Conference.About: Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. – LIAACC is New York State's largest African American Chamber of Commerce. The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce has appeared on WABC Here and Now ( http://abc7ny.com/ society/here- and-now-on-january- 10-2016... ), NBC Positively Black ( http://www.nbcnewyork.com/ on-air/as-seen- on/300582221.htm... ),Push Pause FiOs1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1Zi2y6ZMq8), and MYLITV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Su6tH4zNgE8)just to name a few. LIAACC serves the counties of Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings.Visit LIAACC online at www.liaacc.orgPhoto: LIAACC Regional Chamber Leadership Conference VIPReception:Sharon Davis-Edwards, Vice President Phil Andrews,President Ron Busby , President US Black Chambers, Inc., CouncilwomanDorothy Goosby, Charlene Jackson Thompson, MWBE Chair, Deidre Helberg,Membership Chair, Kimberly Grant-Bynoe, Suffolk County, andDirector & Charmise P. Woodside- Communications Director Hofstra University Museum