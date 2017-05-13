 
News By Tag
* Colliers
* Naiop
* Westchester
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Stamford
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Colliers' Transaction Named NAIOP Westchester County Deal of the Year

Wine Enthusiast's HQ Relocation Marks Cultural Shift for Media Marketing Organization
 
 
NAIOP DOY CT1
NAIOP DOY CT1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Colliers
* Naiop
* Westchester

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Stamford - Connecticut - US

Subject:
* Awards

STAMFORD, Conn. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Colliers International Group Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity) has been awarded the prestigious NAIOP Westchester County Deal of the Year for its role in Wine Enthusiast Companies' (http://www.winemag.com/about-us/) 31,000-square-foot headquarters relocation to Valhalla, N.Y., in 2016.

Wine Enthusiast Companies, a multi-channel marketer of wine-related products and publisher of Wine Enthusiast magazine, hired Colliers to find a new headquarters location better suited for its updated culture and image. A team headed by Manhattan-based Michael Cohen, President | Tri-State Region; and Stamford-based Al Gutierrez, Executive Managing Director, and Stephanie Coleman, Director, headed the assignment.

"Wine Enthusiast Companies previously housed its headquarters and distribution operations at one location, which dictated a flex environment," Cohen said. "After examining their recruiting strategy, the executive team decided that as a progressive media marketing firm, they would be better positioned to attract and retain talent in a traditional corporate environment."

After considering locations and incentives in several states, Wine Enthusiast Companies and the Colliers team determined that remaining in Westchester County would support the organization's brand identity and best accommodate its existing employees. The company ultimately leased space at SL Green's 200 Summit Lake Drive in Valhalla; Robert Swierbut served as in-house representative for the ownership. The office now houses 92 members of the organization's communications, media, finance and executive departments. It also includes a wine tasting room and reception area/showroom for Wine Enthusiast Companies' online catalog.

"The move represented a dramatic cultural shift for Wine Enthusiast Companies, and it has been incredibly well received," Gutierrez said. "The firm has established a modern headquarters to meet its goals. This growing business chose to stay in the region despite significant competition from other states, which is a testament to Westchester County's appeal." He added that NAIOP's recognition of a traditional office requirement is significant following several years in which regional transactional activity has been dominated by corporate downsizings and the repurposing of office product.

"Each year, NAIOP chapters across the country recognize outstanding real estate professionals and projects according to their impact on the community, market adaptability, ingenuity, and local contribution," noted Colliers' Jeffrey Williams, Executive Managing Director | Market Leader. "Being recognized by the organization's Connecticut and Suburban New York chapter is a great honor – especially considering that the Wine Enthusiast Companies transaction was selected over several larger deals."

-- End --

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

For further information, please contact:

Evelyn Weiss Francisco, Vice President
Caryl Communications
Phone: 201-796-7788
Email: evelyn@caryl.com

Contact
Caryl Communications
***@caryl.com
End
Source:Colliers International Connecticut
Email:***@caryl.com
Posted By:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Colliers, Naiop, Westchester
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Stamford - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share