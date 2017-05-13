News By Tag
Colliers' Transaction Named NAIOP Westchester County Deal of the Year
Wine Enthusiast's HQ Relocation Marks Cultural Shift for Media Marketing Organization
Wine Enthusiast Companies, a multi-channel marketer of wine-related products and publisher of Wine Enthusiast magazine, hired Colliers to find a new headquarters location better suited for its updated culture and image. A team headed by Manhattan-based Michael Cohen, President | Tri-State Region; and Stamford-based Al Gutierrez, Executive Managing Director, and Stephanie Coleman, Director, headed the assignment.
"Wine Enthusiast Companies previously housed its headquarters and distribution operations at one location, which dictated a flex environment,"
After considering locations and incentives in several states, Wine Enthusiast Companies and the Colliers team determined that remaining in Westchester County would support the organization's brand identity and best accommodate its existing employees. The company ultimately leased space at SL Green's 200 Summit Lake Drive in Valhalla; Robert Swierbut served as in-house representative for the ownership. The office now houses 92 members of the organization's communications, media, finance and executive departments. It also includes a wine tasting room and reception area/showroom for Wine Enthusiast Companies' online catalog.
"The move represented a dramatic cultural shift for Wine Enthusiast Companies, and it has been incredibly well received," Gutierrez said. "The firm has established a modern headquarters to meet its goals. This growing business chose to stay in the region despite significant competition from other states, which is a testament to Westchester County's appeal." He added that NAIOP's recognition of a traditional office requirement is significant following several years in which regional transactional activity has been dominated by corporate downsizings and the repurposing of office product.
"Each year, NAIOP chapters across the country recognize outstanding real estate professionals and projects according to their impact on the community, market adaptability, ingenuity, and local contribution,"
