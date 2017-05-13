 
News By Tag
* Carpet Cleaning
* Diy Carpet Cleaning
* Home Carpet Cleaning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Folkestone
  Kent
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

SBS - Sick Building Syndrome - Caused By Over-Wet Carpets

Have your carpets been over wet with cleaning? If yes, you may be experiencing SBS.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Carpet Cleaning
* Diy Carpet Cleaning
* Home Carpet Cleaning

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Folkestone - Kent - England

Subject:
* Deals

FOLKESTONE, England - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SBS (sick building syndrome) is a problem for people everywhere. Can you imagine a dirty soiled carpet drenched with poor cleaning methods? Soils end up submerging to the base of the pile and are squelched back up to the surface with foot traffic. Mold and bacteria are prime suspects for causing,

irritable skin
soreness of eyes
Headaches
Dizziness
Nausea
aches and pains
Fatigue
poor concentration
shortness of breath
eye and throat irritation
irritated blocked or runny nose,
These symptoms can be caused from the damp atmospherics from carpets.

Sad thing is about this sort of problem, no-one here's about it much.

But if someone has recently cleaned your carpets, within say the last 5 years, do you remember whether your carpets dried quickly? Because some people who clean carpets can actually over-wet carpets trying to remove stubborn soils. Rather than do just one pass of the machine, this is not sufficient to remove trod in deep down carpet soils. Most inexperienced people who clean carpets will repeat the cleaning pass of the machine several times. Hense over-wetting and saturation happens.

If this is what happened when you last had your carpets cleaned, mold and bacteria forms from the moist air from your carpets. SBS can then become a problem that you are totally unaware of. But it could well be costing you your good health.

Is there a solution?

You can in fact do corrective carpet cleaning. A corrective carpet cleaning will put right your carpeting and will help eliminate the moist air which drenched carpets will cause. You will in effect be undoing the problem and putting it right.

You can get a FREE Guidebook which shows you everything about cleaning your carpets DIY. The system in the guide will help you with corrective carpet cleaning. You can repair any suspected damage.

Get the guide now because it will only be available for a short while for FREE. No-one likes unhealthy carpets, I'm sure you don't. So why not protect yourself with learning how to DIY. Simply go to http://shanedaley.org/ and discover a super method for cleaning your carpets that will never let you down. The link for the guidebook is near the end of the post. You can get instant free access, act now.

Contact
Shane Daley
07576382821
***@shanedaley.org
End
Source:Haulway Carpet Cleaning
Email:***@shanedaley.org Email Verified
Tags:Carpet Cleaning, Diy Carpet Cleaning, Home Carpet Cleaning
Industry:Home
Location:Folkestone - Kent - England
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share