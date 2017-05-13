News By Tag
SBS - Sick Building Syndrome - Caused By Over-Wet Carpets
Have your carpets been over wet with cleaning? If yes, you may be experiencing SBS.
irritable skin
soreness of eyes
Headaches
Dizziness
Nausea
aches and pains
Fatigue
poor concentration
shortness of breath
eye and throat irritation
irritated blocked or runny nose,
These symptoms can be caused from the damp atmospherics from carpets.
Sad thing is about this sort of problem, no-one here's about it much.
But if someone has recently cleaned your carpets, within say the last 5 years, do you remember whether your carpets dried quickly? Because some people who clean carpets can actually over-wet carpets trying to remove stubborn soils. Rather than do just one pass of the machine, this is not sufficient to remove trod in deep down carpet soils. Most inexperienced people who clean carpets will repeat the cleaning pass of the machine several times. Hense over-wetting and saturation happens.
If this is what happened when you last had your carpets cleaned, mold and bacteria forms from the moist air from your carpets. SBS can then become a problem that you are totally unaware of. But it could well be costing you your good health.
Is there a solution?
You can in fact do corrective carpet cleaning. A corrective carpet cleaning will put right your carpeting and will help eliminate the moist air which drenched carpets will cause. You will in effect be undoing the problem and putting it right.
You can get a FREE Guidebook which shows you everything about cleaning your carpets DIY. The system in the guide will help you with corrective carpet cleaning. You can repair any suspected damage.
Get the guide now because it will only be available for a short while for FREE. No-one likes unhealthy carpets, I'm sure you don't. So why not protect yourself with learning how to DIY. Simply go to http://shanedaley.org/
Shane Daley
07576382821
***@shanedaley.org
