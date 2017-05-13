 
News By Tag
* Risk Adjustment
* HCC Coding
* Data Collection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

Forensics Consulting Solutions LLC Partners with Cavo Health

The Next Generation Search Tool for Hospitals, Providers, Insurance Companies, and Academics
 
 
logo-fcs2-b&r and Cavo
logo-fcs2-b&r and Cavo
PHOENIX - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (FCS) is proud to announce that it has partnered with Cavo Health to provide clients with the most comprehensive Risk Adjustment processes available.

Cavo Health is the complete medical record abstracting toolkit for Hospitals, Providers, Insurance Companies, and Academics. This powerful new tool, for retrospective, prospective, and auditing, has the versatility to deploy in the Cloud or behind your Firewall. With your data remaining safely behind your own Firewall, you can unleash the powerful analytics and strategic, cross-stack reports of Cavo Health without worry.

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Cavo Health." Said K.J. Kuchta, Forensics Consulting Solution's CEO. "This dynamic tool will be a boon to our clients, who have long been searching for a Risk Adjustment process that actually works."

"FCS brings extraordinary experience in complex project management to every engagement," said George Witwer, president of Cavo Health. "I am thrilled that FCS has chosen to partner with Cavo Health to bring a new level of comprehensive risk adjustment to health care."

Witwer notes that collecting medical records is the first step in a complete risk adjustment program. "Over the years, FCS has collected petabytes of sensitive data on six continents. Their expertise in data collection is exactly what's needed to improve financial performance and patient care through an expanded risk adjustment program powered by Cavo Health."

Contact us at http://www.DiscoverFCS.com or http://www.CavoHealth.com

Contact
Joan O'Meara
Marketing Manager
***@discoverfcs.com
End
Source:
Email:***@discoverfcs.com Email Verified
Tags:Risk Adjustment, HCC Coding, Data Collection
Industry:Medical
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share