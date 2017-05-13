News By Tag
Forensics Consulting Solutions LLC Partners with Cavo Health
The Next Generation Search Tool for Hospitals, Providers, Insurance Companies, and Academics
Cavo Health is the complete medical record abstracting toolkit for Hospitals, Providers, Insurance Companies, and Academics. This powerful new tool, for retrospective, prospective, and auditing, has the versatility to deploy in the Cloud or behind your Firewall. With your data remaining safely behind your own Firewall, you can unleash the powerful analytics and strategic, cross-stack reports of Cavo Health without worry.
"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Cavo Health." Said K.J. Kuchta, Forensics Consulting Solution's CEO. "This dynamic tool will be a boon to our clients, who have long been searching for a Risk Adjustment process that actually works."
"FCS brings extraordinary experience in complex project management to every engagement,"
Witwer notes that collecting medical records is the first step in a complete risk adjustment program. "Over the years, FCS has collected petabytes of sensitive data on six continents. Their expertise in data collection is exactly what's needed to improve financial performance and patient care through an expanded risk adjustment program powered by Cavo Health."
Contact us at http://www.DiscoverFCS.com or http://www.CavoHealth.com
