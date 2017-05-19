Kaiser Permamente Watts Counseling & Learning Center to host 50th Celebration Open House

Celebrating 50 years in the Community, the KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center will host an Open House on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, starting at 10:00am.

KP Watts Counseling & Learning Center Open House

Contact

Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr.

***@kp.org Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr.

End

-- The KP Watts Counseling and Learning Center is a unique community service of Kaiser Permanente Southern California.Since 1967, the Center has provided counseling, outreach, and educational services to the residents of Watts and the surrounding communities.The Southern California Community is invited to come out to celebrate this momentus occasion and get a glimpse of the successes the Center has achieved in the Community of Watts during the past 50 years.There will be featured entertainment, music, refreshments and more!The Center was established just two years after the 1965 Watts civil unrest, to provide essential mental health and educational resources for the children and families of Watts, regardless of whether or not they are Kaiser Permanente members. The Center's motto of "helping people grow" supports the philosophy that empowering multi-generational individuals and families to cope with stresses and barriers will ultimately strengthen the community.Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM - 1 PM1465 E. 103rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002The Watts Counseling and Learning Center is a unique community service of Kaiser Permanente Southern California. Since 1967, the Center has provided counseling, outreach, and educational services to the residents of Watts and the surrounding communities.Learn more at https://community.kp.org/be-informed/program/watts-counseling-and-learning-centerSPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/