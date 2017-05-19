Adam Zohar Trunk Show July 7-9

adamzohartrunkshowrev

End

-- "Every bride comes with one dream, that on the happiest day of her life someone will be there to make her unique fantasy a reality."- Adam ZoharAdam Zohar's (http://www.adamzohar.com/index.html) dresses are unconventional and filled with unparalleled inspiration. Oftentimes, his gowns feel more like works of art than a traditional dress. With remarkable creativity, Zohar uses unique cuts, styles, and textures to manufacture one-of-a-kind gowns that will shock and awe your wedding guests.Zohar believes in "the right to stand out." He transforms traditional elements like lace detailing and tulle skirts into unexpected dresses perfect for the outgoing, vivacious bride. His gowns are made to help the bride live out her dream wedding. No two of his dresses are alike, because no two brides are alike—he highlights each bride personally and exceptionally.Come to Diamond Bridal Galleryfor an Adam Zohar trunk show, where you'll find a stunning array of these unconventional gowns. This trunk show is for the distinctive, avant-garde bride who wants her wedding dress to make a statement about fashion, about life, and about the wearer herself.