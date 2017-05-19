News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Adam Zohar Trunk Show July 7-9
- Adam Zohar
Adam Zohar's (http://www.adamzohar.com/
Zohar believes in "the right to stand out." He transforms traditional elements like lace detailing and tulle skirts into unexpected dresses perfect for the outgoing, vivacious bride. His gowns are made to help the bride live out her dream wedding. No two of his dresses are alike, because no two brides are alike—he highlights each bride personally and exceptionally.
Come to Diamond Bridal Gallery July 7-9 for an Adam Zohar trunk show, where you'll find a stunning array of these unconventional gowns. This trunk show is for the distinctive, avant-garde bride who wants her wedding dress to make a statement about fashion, about life, and about the wearer herself.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse