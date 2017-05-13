 
Expectant Parents Learn About Stem Cells from Cord Blood Registry on Operation Build

Home Improvement Show Airing on A&E Travels the Country Doing Renovations
 
 
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- This week on A&E: Operation Build and Cord Blood Registry (CBR) educate expectant parents Claire & Jeff on the idea of preserving newborn stem cells, an exciting option for families that promises amazing healing potential. The episode airs on Saturday, May 20 on A&E at 7:00 a.m. (ET/PT), and again on Saturday, May 27 on FYI at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT)

Team member Dr. Karen Taylor, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist based in Newport Beach, California, is an expert on a variety of topics, including newborn stem cells. "Stem cell technology is producing amazing medical breakthroughs at a rapid pace," Dr. Taylor said. "By preserving them, your family may reap important future benefits." Operation Build Executive Producer Lysa Liemer said, "Every parent wants to make the world a better place for their children. By having CBR educate families on how they can preserve newborn stem cells, they can help to create that better place".

About Cord Blood Registry (CBR)

Cord Blood Registry (CBR) is the world's largest newborn stem cell company. Founded in 1992, CBR is entrusted by parents with storing samples from more than 500,000 children. CBR is dedicated to advancing the clinical application of cord blood and cord tissue stem cells by partnering with institutions to establish FDA-regulated clinical trials for conditions that have no cure today. Cord Blood Registry (CBR) is headquartered in San Bruno, California and CBR's owned 80,000 square foot laboratory is located in Tucson, Arizona.

For more information about Cord Blood Registry (CBR), please visit http://www.cordblood.com.

About Operation Build

Operation Build travels all over the country discovering great home improvement concepts in renovations, remodels, and do-it-yourself projects. Part history, part reality, part building technology; each episode has a project objective where our host and building team are tasked to complete, while being under a renovation deadline and a homeowner's need to complete a project on time, before a big event. Whether the team is picking up the pieces and rebuilding after a disaster such as a fire or flood, or coming to the rescue on a remodel gone wrong, the Operation Build team gets the job done.

For more information about Operation Build, please visit http://www.operationbuild.tv.

About Insight Television Productions, LLC

Welcome to Insight Television Productions, offering Inspiration, Innovation & Imagination. Insight is defined as "the ability to understand people and situations in a very clear way; an understanding of the true nature of something."  When television networks, advertising agencies, and the world's leading brands seek out production partners, they look to us for our insight. From reality and lifestyle programming to brand integration, commercials and special events, we have demonstrated the ability to respond with great television programs that address current topics, trends and important events for today's culture. By providing content creation and masterful storytelling, we offer real-life solutions to real-life problems that make a difference and impact people's lives. We've spent decades building powerful, long-term relationships, having created a wide range of successful television programs. Insight Television Productions provides the knowledge and experience required to produce and distribute original television programming. Our state-of-the-art production facilities are an essential part of our formula for success, but it is the Insight Imagination Team who works tirelessly to create the magic that accomplishes our programming mission.
