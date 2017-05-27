 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Portsmouth Through Time

Local author Elizabeth Jewell will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Portsmith Through Time
Portsmith Through Time
 
NEWINGTON, N.H. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Portsmouth Through Time

Local author Elizabeth Jewell  will be available to sign copies of book

As you walk past an ancient seaport burial ground, slanted mossy headstones, and centuries-old neighborhoods, it doesn't take much imagination to be transported back in time. Let Portsmouth Through Time take you on a journey through this old New England seaport city. Explore several surrounding communities and learn their roles in making seacoast New Hampshire, and Maine across the harbor, the captivating region it is today. In this book, a concise, well-researched blend of history is richly illustrated with almost 200 images, past and present, contrasting nearly 100 select sites from the coastal cities, towns, and villages that have evolved here.The scenery along the seacoast beaches, harbors, marshes, and islands is unmatched. Learn about grand hotels, lighthouses, an abandoned prison, and other remarkable places throughout the history-saturated seacoast.

About the Author:

Elizabeth C. Jewell holds a degree in Creative Writing and Illustrating with a focus on New England History.  Elizabeth lives with her husband Patrick in an old home full of character surrounded by gardens and history.  When not writing and illustrating, Elizabeth enjoys family time, reading, gardening, exploring and documenting old time New England ways and history.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

45 Gosling Road

Newington, NH 03801

When:  Saturday, May 27th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
