May 2017





Robert Smith Apppointed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation's Board of Trustees

The Allied's Group's Founder/CEO Recognized for Strong Philanthropy and Community Service
 
 
Bob Smith Caption smaller
Bob Smith Caption smaller
 
NEPTUNE, N.J. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Allied Group (http://www.addastar.com/)'s CEO, Robert Smith, was recently appointed to Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation's Board of Trustees. The founder of the industry-leading renovation company, who lives and works in Monmouth County, NJ, was acknowledged for significant charitable and professional support of the hospital and the surrounding Neptune community.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (http://www.jerseyshoreuniversitymedicalcenter.com/JSUMC/index.cfm), located in Neptune, N.J., is committed to improving the health and well-being of New Jersey residents by providing quality, patient-centered health care services delivered in hospitals, community and in-home settings, and to advancing medicine through clinical education and research.

"As an area resident for over 40 years, I have had generations of my own family treated at the hospital, including my parents," explained Smith. "I have a natural interest seeing Jersey Shore succeed as a leader in regional medical care."

In his role as a Board of Trustees member, Smith's responsibilities include: acting as an ambassador for the Foundation and hospital; fundraising; attending quarterly meetings; participating on committees; ensuring that the budget, policies and procedures, and program efforts are consistent with the mission and objectives of Hackensack Meridian Health and Jersey Shore.

Smith's philanthropy in the Monmouth County area includes charitable donations and active volunteering for non-profit causes with personal significance including: Catholic Charities of Monmouth County; Hope For The Warriors – Honor Day; Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation; The Board of Advisors for The Wall Business and Finance Academy at Wall Schools and The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide. Coupled with this, The Allied Group's commercial project work has supported the revitalization of Neptune and the neighboring areas by upgrading local hotels and restaurants.

The Allied Group, headquartered in Neptune, New Jersey, is a multidisciplinary team of renovation experts with over 30 years of experience specializing in the hospitality, healthcare and higher education industries. The firm differentiates itself by working synergistically with staff, sub-contractors and clients to custom tailor an approach to deliver upscale renovation projects on time and budget, without disrupting clients' ongoing business operations. Every project goes through a rigorous quality control process ensuring it meets The Allied Group's 5-star seal of approval that exceeds the highest industry standards. Client satisfaction is of prime importance to the firm resulting in recurring business with a core customer base that has grown with the company since its inception.

Licensed in 40 states, the company has a second office in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metropolitan area supporting projects in the western region of the Country. The Allied Group is backed by a seasoned team of professionals who provide comprehensive services across all major markets. Services include: project planning; project cost estimating; turnkey renovations; design/build services; specialty projects and Sustainovation  (environmentally friendly/socially responsible sustainable services). The industry-leadingrenovation company is poised for national growth as it continues servicing all of the major hotel and restaurant brands while increasing its market share withcolleges, universities, hospitals and medical facilities.


About The Allied Group (http://www.addastar.com/)

Click to Share