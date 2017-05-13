News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Robert Smith Apppointed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation's Board of Trustees
The Allied's Group's Founder/CEO Recognized for Strong Philanthropy and Community Service
Jersey Shore University Medical Center (http://www.jerseyshoreuniversitymedicalcenter.com/
"As an area resident for over 40 years, I have had generations of my own family treated at the hospital, including my parents," explained Smith. "I have a natural interest seeing Jersey Shore succeed as a leader in regional medical care."
In his role as a Board of Trustees member, Smith's responsibilities include: acting as an ambassador for the Foundation and hospital; fundraising;
Smith's philanthropy in the Monmouth County area includes charitable donations and active volunteering for non-profit causes with personal significance including: Catholic Charities of Monmouth County; Hope For The Warriors – Honor Day; Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation; The Board of Advisors for The Wall Business and Finance Academy at Wall Schools and The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide. Coupled with this, The Allied Group's commercial project work has supported the revitalization of Neptune and the neighboring areas by upgrading local hotels and restaurants.
The Allied Group, headquartered in Neptune, New Jersey, is a multidisciplinary team of renovation experts with over 30 years of experience specializing in the hospitality, healthcare and higher education industries. The firm differentiates itself by working synergistically with staff, sub-contractors and clients to custom tailor an approach to deliver upscale renovation projects on time and budget, without disrupting clients' ongoing business operations. Every project goes through a rigorous quality control process ensuring it meets The Allied Group's 5-star seal of approval that exceeds the highest industry standards. Client satisfaction is of prime importance to the firm resulting in recurring business with a core customer base that has grown with the company since its inception.
Licensed in 40 states, the company has a second office in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metropolitan area supporting projects in the western region of the Country. The Allied Group is backed by a seasoned team of professionals who provide comprehensive services across all major markets. Services include: project planning; project cost estimating; turnkey renovations;
About The Allied Group (http://www.addastar.com/
Contact
Caryl Communications
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse