Popular Curb Appeal Trends for 2017, New Ideas For First Impressions

-- RISMedia's Housecall, by Megan Wild, February 16, 2017Re-Think the Front DoorThe front door should look well-kept and attractive. The cheapest option is to repaint it, and people are getting more adventurous with color choices for doors. Contrast is good, and some homes benefit from brighter colors.For just a few more dollars, replace corroded hardware—knobs, kickplate, etc.Replacing the entire door might cost you or your client $500 or more, but if the door will affect the value of the home, peruse the latest new styles.If you really want a big change, consider adding an arched doorway, windows on either side or expanding to a double-door. Ironically, one new trend is to go old and ornate.Light the WayNew fixtures are inexpensive and can usually be owner-installed. Plus, LEDs provide more lumens with less power, resulting in brighter entryways while saving on electricity.Install Stone VeneerNo doubt about it, stone veneer is an up-and-coming trend for home upgrades. Once installed, stone veneer is nearly indistinguishable from full stonework. The key difference is cost and ease of installation. Stonework speaks to craftsmanship, and veneer gives your home this expensive look for less. Plus,• • It's rugged and never needs painting.• • It comes in a wide variety of textures and colors.• • You can use it for an entire house, a single wall or just the skirting.• • You will be pleasantly surprised at how it sets your home apart from others on your street while increasing its value and marketability.Refinish Sidewalks and DrivewaysJust as the upscale look of stone upgrades exterior walls, stone or brick makes a huge improvement to unsightly cracked concrete walks and drives. Trims can be a do-it-yourself project requiring minimal skill, effort and cost.Add Color to LandscapingManicure the lawn and hedges and add dots of color to lift your yard to a higher level. Bulbs, shrubs, borders, fencing and mulch are all things to consider.Check Your MailboxA recent trend is inexpensive:unique and artsy mailboxes and posts. Visit an arts and crafts show and you may find hand-crafted mailboxes for a reasonable price.