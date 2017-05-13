News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
STIHL Helps New Homeowners Design Their Dream Landscape on Operation Build, Airing on A&E
About STIHL
STIHL battery-powered equipment combines power, portability and cordless convenience all in an environmentally conscious package. Homeowners, professionals and the DIY community will appreciate their instant starting, quiet operation and lightweight portability. "The only thing missing is the fuel costs," said Roger Phelps, Corporate Communications Manager for STIHL Inc.
Over the past 90 years, the company has grown from a one-man business into a global chainsaw and outdoor power equipment manufacturer. Innovative ideas, in-house know-how and meticulous craftsmanship have resulted in a broad, steadily expanding product portfolio.Based in Virginia Beach, Va., STIHL Inc. exports to over 90 countries around the world. The majority of STIHL products sold in America are also built in America.
The episode airs Saturday, May 20 on A&E at 7:00 a.m. (ET/PT) and will re-air on Saturday, May 27 on FYI at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT)
For more information about STIHL Inc., please visit http://www.stihlusa.com/
About Operation Build
Operation Build travels all over the country discovering great home improvement concepts in renovations, remodels, and do-it-yourself projects. Part history, part reality, part building technology, each episode features a project objective that our host and building team are tasked to complete, while being under a renovation deadline and a homeowner's need to complete a project on time, before a big event. Whether the team is picking up the pieces and rebuilding after a disaster such as a fire or flood, or coming to the rescue on a remodel gone wrong, the Operation Build team gets the job done.
For more information about Operation Build, please visit http://www.operationbuild.tv.
About Insight Television Productions, LLC
Welcome to Insight Television Productions, offering Inspiration, Innovation & Imagination. Insight is defined as "the ability to understand people and situations in a very clear way; an understanding of the true nature of something". When television networks, advertising agencies, and the world's leading brands seek out production partners, they look to us for our insight. From reality and lifestyle programming to brand integration, commercials and special events, we have demonstrated the ability to respond with great television programs that address current topics, trends and important events for today's culture. By providing content creation and masterful storytelling, we offer real life solutions" to real life problems that make a difference and impact people's lives. We've spent decades building powerful, long-term relationships, having created a wide range of successful television programs. Insight Television Productions provides the knowledge and experience required to produce and distribute original television programming. Our state-of-the-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse