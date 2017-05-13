 
News By Tag
* Donates
* Habitat for Humanity Sarasota
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Taylor Morrison Donates $9,500 to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota

Taylor Morrison, a leading national homebuilder and developer recently presented Habitat for Humanity Sarasota (HFHS) with a donation of $9,500 as part of the company's charitable donation program.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Donates
* Habitat for Humanity Sarasota

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

SARASOTA, Fla. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Taylor Morrison (http://www.taylormorrison.com/new-homes/florida/sarasota), a leading national homebuilder and developer recently presented Habitat for Humanity Sarasota (HFHS) with a donation of $9,500 as part of the company's charitable donation program. The check was presented on March 8th by Cammie Longenecker, Taylor Morrison's Southwest Florida Division President, to support HFHS's Veteran Build program. It was accepted by Rhonda Leiberick, Program Director for Habitat for Humanity Sarasota.

The Veteran Build program at Habitat for Humanity partners with military service members, their families and the families of the fallen to reinforce their strength and self-reliance through employment, volunteerism, homeownership and home repair. It provides safe, affordable homes to low-income working families.

Dedicated volunteers provide on average of 2,500 labor-hours per home, resulting in a 30% reduction in construction cost. The organization builds new homes (and renovates purchased properties) with an emphasis on energy efficient features using building materials and techniques for sustainability, culminating in lower monthly expenses for homeowners. "Habitat Sarasota is delighted to partner with Taylor Morrison through our Veteran Build program," said Renee Snyder, Executive Director for HFHS. It is more than providing a house for a veteran, it's about investing in the men and women that have served our country.

Through its charitable donation program, Taylor Morrison, Inc. matches contributions of employees in each division up to 50% per year towards a charity of the division's choice. Past gifts from the West Florida team have benefitted Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, Shriners Hospitals for Children and various other charities. "We have a strong sense of community within our company and are always eager and willing to give back," said Taylor Morrison Southwest Florida Division President, Cammie Longenecker. "Habitat for Humanity is a great organization with a great purpose and we are excited to be able to contribute to such a great cause and program."

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016 and 2017 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence.

For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.
End
Source:Advice, Inc.
Email:***@advice-inc.com Email Verified
Phone:9419079507
Tags:Donates, Habitat for Humanity Sarasota
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
advice-inc.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share